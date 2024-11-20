Branthwaite talk heating up again as January approaches

The combination of the proximity of the winter transfer window and the appointment of Ruben Amorim as Manchester United manager has reignited the speculation linking Jarrad Branthwaite with a move to Old Trafford.

Various media outlets have been claiming that United will make a fresh attempt in January to tempt Everton into selling their prized asset after failing with a bid worth around £50m including add-ons over the summer.

According to reports, Amorim, who replaced Erik Ten Hag as the Red Devils' manager earlier this month, has made Branthwaite his top target for January but the Spaniard has been told his initial remit will be to work with the squad he has inherited or sell players before he can buy.

Everton are known to be holding out for £70m for the England international which would be a significant outlay even for United who spent around £600m on players during Ten Hag's tenure, including a combined £90m on Matthis de Ligt an Leny Yoro as alternatives to Branthwaite during the summer close season.

Harry Maguire and Antony have been posited as potentially saleable assets for Amorim if he is looking to raise cash to fund a raid for Branthwaite who is contracted to the Blues until 2027.

