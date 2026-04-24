24/04/2026





Everton U21s play Watford U21s at Walton Hall Park on Friday evening in a playoff game that sees mid-table PL2 sides playing the top finishers in the league below PL2. kick-off is at 7 pm.

Although the U21s completed their regular PL2 season of 20 games last week, they finished 18th out of 29 to qualify as one of eight Category 1 Academy sides in a bizarre playoff bracket which sees them pitted against the Top 8 finishers in the Professional Development League 2, who are all Category 2 Academy sides.

There's no promotion or relegation in jeopardy from this but the ultimate winners will be able to lift the PL2 Challenge Cup. While it doesn't carry the weight of the "PL2 Champion" title, it is a formal piece of professional football silverware that could adorn the rather barren trophy cabinet at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Official Members of Everton Footbal Club who can't attend this evening will be able to watch a live stream of the clash on Everton TV.

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