23/04/2026





Everton head to the capital this Saturday to face West Ham United, looking to banish the ghosts of a painful derby defeat and keep their European aspirations alive in David Moyes’s return to his former stomping ground.

The Blues' momentum was cruelly halted last weekend at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, where a late Virgil van Dijk winner from a corner secured a 2-1 victory for Liverpool. It was a double blow for Everton, who not only lost the points but also lost their defensive linchpin Jarrad Branthwaite to a season-ending injury.

Currently sitting 10th in the Premier League but only 3 points off the European spots, the maths is simple for David Moyes: Everton need to replicate the away form that has seen them pick up 24 points on the road this season — a tally only bettered by Arsenal. With just five games remaining, there is no room for a derby hangover at the London Stadium.

Team News

Everton Team News

The headline team news is a devastating one for the Blues: Jarrad Branthwaite will miss the remainder of the season. The 23-year-old was stretchered off in tears during the closing stages of the Merseyside derby with a hamstring injury. While scans confirmed he won't require surgery, he won't feature again in this campaign, leaving a massive void in the heart of the Everton defence.

In his absence, Michael Keane is the likely candidate to step back in alongside James Tarkowski, with Jake O'Brien retained at right-back. On a more positive note, Beto is not under a concussion protocol and should be fit to start.

Losing Branthwaite is a hammer blow, and the sight of Michael Keane stepping back into a high-stakes away game will do little for the blood pressure of the traveling Toffees. However, Everton have been a different animal on the road this season.

Jack Grealish remains a long-term absentee, while questions remain over the availability of Charly Alcaraz, who was on the bench last weekend but had been frozen out of recent matchday squads with some mysterious, unspecified injury.

Moyes is unlikely to change things, convincing himself that his selection played well against Liverpool, and is highly unlikely to take any risks by putting potentially more exciting young players, like Tyrique George or Tyler Dibling, into the starting lineup.

If Ndiaye can find the pockets of space he exploited so well earlier in the month, and if the midfield can protect a weakened backline, there should be a result to be had here.

Moyes knows this ground better than anyone, and maybe still has a soft spot for the Hammers. In normal circumstances, he should be desperate to prove a point against his old employers, but perhaps not if it means putting them back down in the Championship.

It won't be pretty, but a gritty point — or even a narrow win — is within reach of the Blues if they can keep Bowen quiet and just avoid conceding from any more dicey corners.

West Ham Team News

The Hammers, with Nuno Espírito Santo now on to his fourth Premier League assignment, sit perilously close to the drop zone, in 17th, just 2 points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur. They are expected to be at near full strength, though they will be wary of Everton's counter-attacking threat. Jarrod Bowen remains their chief creator, with Lucas Paquetá no longer there as an Everton tormentor and Crysencio Summerville always a live wire looking to run through the lines and get on the end of a shot.

Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1)

Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto.

What the Manager Says

David Moyes: "Going back to West Ham is always special, but the focus is entirely on us. We were all gutted after the derby, especially for Jarrad, but we have to show character. Our away form has been excellent and we need that level of performance again on Saturday."

Match Details

Kick-off: 3:00 pm BST, Saturday 25 April 2026

Venue: London Stadium

Last Time: Everton 1 - 1 West Ham (September 2025)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Video Assistant Referee: Michael Salisbury

Where to Watch

Due to the 3pm Saturday afternoon blackout, the match will not be broadcast live in the UK. Viewers in the United States can stream the game on Peacock, and fans worldwide should check their local listings for TV coverage. All can follow updates and the inevitable angst on the ToffeeWeb Live Forum.

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