21/04/2026



(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The Daily Mail is claiming that Jarrad Branthwaite’s season is over and his World Cup hopes have been dashed after a scan revealed the extent of his hamstring injury.

Everton's brilliant young defender was shoved off the field and fell awkwardly onto the pitchside track in yet another blatant foul by a Liverpool player that of course went unpunished near the end of normal time in Sunday's derby game.

Perhaps he tried to recover his position too quickly and with too much effort to get back on the pitch but it was obvious when he grasped his thigh and grimaced in pain that the worst possible scenario was indeed playing out before 49,000 Evertonians inside the Hill Dickinson Stadium. After a long delay for assessment on the pitch, the clearly distraught Branthwaite was stretched off before the game resumed.

It is claimed that the problem is not as bad as first feared, but it seems certain that Branthwaite is facing at least 2 months on the sidelines with the hope that he will have recovered sufficiently to play a full part in pre-season training from July onwards.

Branthwaite missed the first half of the season because of a long-running hamstring issue and underwent surgery in October. The new injury is in the same leg but not thought to be in exactly the same area, providing hope that he will not need another 5 or 6 months on the sidelines.

It is a huge blow for Everton and must mean that any hopes of Europe are even fainter now than they were at the weekend when Blues looked forward with huge anticipation to a rare opportunity for victory in the first Merseyside derby to be staged at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

But it's an even bigger personal blow for the young defender who had been doing very well through a carefully managed recovery and match-play programme following that last surgery, putting paid to any lingering hopes that he could perhaps catch the eye of Thomas Tuchel before the final England squad is named for this summer's World Cup Finals in North America.

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