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Branthwaite out for 2 months as Evertonians fear the worst
The Daily Mail is claiming that Jarrad Branthwaite’s season is over and his World Cup hopes have been dashed after a scan revealed the extent of his hamstring injury.
Everton's brilliant young defender was shoved off the field and fell awkwardly onto the pitchside track in yet another blatant foul by a Liverpool player that of course went unpunished near the end of normal time in Sunday's derby game.
Perhaps he tried to recover his position too quickly and with too much effort to get back on the pitch but it was obvious when he grasped his thigh and grimaced in pain that the worst possible scenario was indeed playing out before 49,000 Evertonians inside the Hill Dickinson Stadium. After a long delay for assessment on the pitch, the clearly distraught Branthwaite was stretched off before the game resumed.
It is claimed that the problem is not as bad as first feared, but it seems certain that Branthwaite is facing at least 2 months on the sidelines with the hope that he will have recovered sufficiently to play a full part in pre-season training from July onwards.
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Reader Comments (14)
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2 Posted 21/04/2026 at 15:34:18
3 Posted 21/04/2026 at 15:41:34
It can't keep happening.
4 Posted 21/04/2026 at 15:45:41
Would anyone take John Stones on a free this summer? I think he's still a good player and only 31.
5 Posted 21/04/2026 at 15:49:26
He might be done as a 90-minute player.
6 Posted 21/04/2026 at 15:52:20
7 Posted 21/04/2026 at 16:03:04
If he's out for two months... he's out for four.
8 Posted 21/04/2026 at 16:07:42
£100 million player if he stays fit.
Got the lot.
9 Posted 21/04/2026 at 16:38:17
10 Posted 21/04/2026 at 16:39:36
11 Posted 21/04/2026 at 16:48:09
Snods was never the same as this sort of injury can cost you a little pace.
It is worrying to know how we plan not knowing who will be fit.
However, what matters most is a strong last 5 games. If we can finish strongly we will be a more attractive proposition for our target players.
Talking of Snods. How long is it since a player of that pedigree was given a straight choice of signing for us or the anti-christ and chose blue?
12 Posted 21/04/2026 at 17:16:33
Hopefully Jarod, gets to the bottom of his hamstring problems because he’s a terrific young defender who has genuinely got a bit of everything.
Calm and clever, aware, assertive and assured, I’d spend whatever it takes to get this kid treated by the best in the business and hope they can find a way to help him get it properly sorted out🤞
13 Posted 21/04/2026 at 17:19:08
14 Posted 21/04/2026 at 17:30:03
And over the last three seasons he has missed more games to injury than he has appeared in. He's not even a part-timer at this point, just an occasional cameo.
No thanks.
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1 Posted 21/04/2026 at 15:27:50