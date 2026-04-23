Michael Kenrick 23/04/2026 4comments  |  Jump to last

Michael Keane has agreed to extend hos contract with Everton for another 12 months.  This follows on from the news that Jarrad Branthwaite will be out at least until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old Everton centre-back has seen a revival in his fortunes at the club after it seemed his career was coming to a natural end. But some important performances, often as a stand-in have seen him trusted more and more as an experienced and solid if basic defender, despite the occasional howler.

Keane has already made 30 appearances this season and is likely to return as first-choice partner fro James Tarkowski after Branthwaite’s latest hamstring injury.

 
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Reader Comments (4)

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Tony Abrahams
1 Posted 23/04/2026 at 17:05:54
Michael Keane has agreed to sign another 1-year contract, which will extend his sta,y meaning he will have given 10 years service to Everton by the end of next season.

The more things change, the more things stay the same!

Martin Berry
2 Posted 23/04/2026 at 17:30:44
Makes perfect sense, always a good choice for me.

Has he put a foot wrong the season? With age comes experience and I think he deserves his extra 12 months.

Pete Hughes
3 Posted 23/04/2026 at 17:37:55
And so the mediocrity continues...
Brent Stephens
4 Posted 23/04/2026 at 18:15:49
Or,Pete, he might just end up as a decent back-up player to a first team improved through summer signings?

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