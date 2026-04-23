23/04/2026





Michael Keane has agreed to extend hos contract with Everton for another 12 months. This follows on from the news that Jarrad Branthwaite will be out at least until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old Everton centre-back has seen a revival in his fortunes at the club after it seemed his career was coming to a natural end. But some important performances, often as a stand-in have seen him trusted more and more as an experienced and solid if basic defender, despite the occasional howler.

Keane has already made 30 appearances this season and is likely to return as first-choice partner fro James Tarkowski after Branthwaite’s latest hamstring injury.

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