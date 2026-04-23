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Michael Keane extends Everton contract for another year
Michael Keane has agreed to extend hos contract with Everton for another 12 months. This follows on from the news that Jarrad Branthwaite will be out at least until the end of the season.
The 33-year-old Everton centre-back has seen a revival in his fortunes at the club after it seemed his career was coming to a natural end. But some important performances, often as a stand-in have seen him trusted more and more as an experienced and solid if basic defender, despite the occasional howler.
Keane has already made 30 appearances this season and is likely to return as first-choice partner fro James Tarkowski after Branthwaite’s latest hamstring injury.
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Reader Comments (4)
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2 Posted 23/04/2026 at 17:30:44
Has he put a foot wrong the season? With age comes experience and I think he deserves his extra 12 months.
3 Posted 23/04/2026 at 17:37:55
4 Posted 23/04/2026 at 18:15:49
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1 Posted 23/04/2026 at 17:05:54
The more things change, the more things stay the same!