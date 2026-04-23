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What to Expect: West Ham United
After the disappointment of the Merseyside derby, Everton must get back on the horse in their quest to secure European qualification.
What we know for sure is a Top 7 finish will secure a continental adventure for next term, though 8th could be enough, depending on who wins the FA Cup.
It’s another trip to London up next, with David Moyes’s former club West Ham waiting for the Toffees at London Stadium.
Here’s a quick rundown of Saturday’s opposition…
Last Time Out
The Hammers and Crystal Palace played out a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park on Monday, with that stalemate taking Nuno Espirito Santo’s team 2 points clear of Tottenham, whose draw with Brighton condemned them to 18th place by the close of the weekend.
A point on the road at Palace is nothing to scoff at but, in West Ham’s situation, with all their relegation rivals having played before them — and two of them winning to edge further clear — there is a case to be made that it was a big opportunity missed.
Palace seemed to have something of a hangover following their Conference League exploits last week, and their midfield metronome Adam Wharton was absent, but West Ham showed a distinct lack of quality, albeit Dean Henderson did have one excellent save to make.
If the Hammers are to stay up, they’ll have to grind it out... but, with Spurs taking on already relegated Wolves, the pressure is definitely going to be on Nuno’s men.
West Ham's Form
West Ham’s last six league games have resulted in two wins, two draws and two defeats, for a total of 8 points:
28 February: Liverpool 5-2 West Ham
4 March: Fulham 0-1 West Ham
14 March: West Ham 1-1 Man City
22 March: Aston Villa 2-0 West Ham
10 April: West Ham 4-0 Wolves
20 April: Crystal Palace 0-0 West Ham
One to Watch
Jarrod Bowen is clearly West Ham’s best player. A classic Moyes signing, plucked from the EFL, Bowen has become a full-fledged England international and has scored 84 goals and provided 55 assists in 275 games in all competitions for the Hammers. That goal tally of course includes his winner in the 2022-23 Conference League Final.
Yet Bowen, who scored in the reverse fixture at Hill Dickinson Stadium in September, is not the only player Everton have to keep a keen eye on, and the Toffees will have to be alert to the threat of Crysencio Summerville.
Summerville has been crucial to the Hammers’ resurgence, scoring seven goals in all competitions since the turn of the year, and the former Leeds United winger definitely has the pace to be a danger on either flank. Indeed, he got the better of Jake O’Brien a fair bit in Everton’s last meeting with West Ham.
What can Everton Target?
El Hadji Malick Diouf is a fine left-back, but he is certainly better going forward than he is defensively.
While Moyes seems likely to stick with Dwight McNeil starting wide right, a bit of bravery — or a proactive change — could actually open up a real gap for Everton to exploit.
Perhaps this is the game to give Tyrique George a start on the left, and move Iliman Ndiaye out to the right to really run at his Senegal team-mate?
Or, try George out on the right side.
If McNeil is to start, then he will need to be more switched on defensively than he has been in the last couple of games, but he also really needs to show some quality in the final third, cutting in on that left foot. Diouf is sure to leave some space.
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Reader Comments (5)
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2 Posted 23/04/2026 at 12:06:05
We need Picks to be more commanding, and if targeted on corners he needs cover.
Our Capt. needs to be more focused.
I thought George could have come on earlier for Mc'neil last weekend, so yes, why not try him on the right, leave Illy be.
For sure Moyes will look to be solid in defense, and his default away setting is to cede territory and play on the break, we need to be very well drilled at this, get the best out of Beto and be more creative offensively, especially set pieces.
5 games, 15 points, why not go for 6th?
3 Posted 23/04/2026 at 12:10:20
It will be interesting to see how Everton line up and if they have got the defeat by Liverpool out of their system, beaten but not humbled is still hard to take in a Derby game and they will definitely miss Branthwaite and possibly Beto, did he have to go off with concussion?
4 Posted 23/04/2026 at 12:23:06
Why would anyone be triggered by a photo of the venue for our next game?
5 Posted 23/04/2026 at 12:24:56
I just feel West Ham's need may well be the greater here albeit I still think they are absolutely shite themselves and play in a terrible stadium, for football anyway.
If we could somehow get the win on Saturday it would enhance our chances of a top 8 finish but defeat or probably even a draw will all but end them.
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Editorial Team
1 Posted 23/04/2026 at 11:45:38
This is not our Match Preview per se – for this Hammers game, that is still in the works and will appear later. But this is meant to be a more in-depth consideration of the opposition we face, which is not something we've really done before on ToffeeWeb, so please provide your thoughts, as usual.
I've added as the photo for this piece, a shot of the London Stadium. If anyone is triggered by this, I deeply apologise in advance.