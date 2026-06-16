16/06/2026

It could be the biggest day yet at the 2026 World Cup as Afcon winners Senegal take on France in the first Group I game tonight.

Tuesday 16 June 2026



20:00 France v Senegal (Group I) — BBC 1

23:00 Iraq v Norway (Group I) — BBC 1

02:00 Argentina v Algeria — ITV 1

05:00 Austria v Jordan (Group I) — BBC 1

At ToffeeWeb, we will follow the France v Senegal match live on this thread and on the Live Forum.

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