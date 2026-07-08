08/07/2026





Everton’s need for a right-back has become a ludicrously long transfer saga that must find its conclusion this summer.

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Jake O’Brien’s continued use in the role has been a topic of discussion, limiting Everton going forward and denying the Irishman the chance to partner Jarrad Branthwaite in what should be the club’s long-term axis at centre-back.

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The Athletic’s latest instalment of the Transfer Deal Sheet has named a group of players who all reportedly feature on Everton’s summer shortlist.

Djed Spence - Tottenham Hotspur

​Spence could be squeezed out at Spurs following the club’s ambitious summer recruitment.

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Though right-footed, the 25-year-old played the bulk of his minutes at left-back for Spurs last season, but the arrival of Andy Robertson has increased competition for a place.

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After making the England squad for this summer’s World Cup, Spence could be tempted by regular first-team football, with Pedro Porro and Robertson likely to be first-choice in North London.

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His homegrown status and ability to deputise on either flank appeal, while Spence is an excellent ball-carrier. He ranked second among Premier League full-backs for progressive carries per 90 last season and seventh for successful dribbles. However, Spence is limited in terms of attacking output. He failed to record a goal or assist in 2025/26 and ranked 40th among the league’s full-backs for key passes per game.

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Ben White - Arsenal

​Ben White could be a casualty of Arsenal’s need to raise funds for summer recruitment, with the right-back having fallen behind Jurrien Timber in the pecking order at the Emirates. With Cristhian Mosquera offering another centre-back/right-back profile that Mikel Arteta prefers at full-back, White could move on.

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White’s stock has fallen over the last two seasons, but if Everton could get the 28-year-old back to the levels he showed in 2022/23 and 2023/24, he’d be a real asset. White scored six goals and added nine assists over those two league campaigns for the Gunners.

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Guela Doué - Strasbourg

Perhaps the preferred candidate among many Evertonians. Doué cemented his reputation as one of Ligue 1’s leading full-backs last season, with eye-catching numbers at both ends of the pitch. He scored twice and laid on six assists, while ranking among the top-performing full-backs in France for aerial duels won (1st), completed forward passes (2nd), duels won (3rd), cross accuracy (3rd), interceptions (5th), and possession won (5th).

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The issue appears to be the price tag. The Athletic report that Strasbourg’s valuation of Doué could be too much for the Toffees, with rumours of a £40m asking price.

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Aaron Wan-Bissaka - West Ham

​Everton were linked with an approach for Aaron Wan-Bissaka earlier in the summer, following West Ham’s relegation from the Premier League.

However, the Hammers are yet to receive ‘any enquiries’ for the 28-year-old. West Ham want £25m for Wan-Bissaka, who is contracted until 2021.

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