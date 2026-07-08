08/07/2026



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Everton could be set for another sell-on boost to the club’s finances as interest grows in former forward Youssef Chermiti.

The 22-year-old is attracting interest from around Europe after scoring 15 goals in 41 games for Rangers last season.

His campaign included a derby double against Celtic, featuring an outstanding overhead kick, and a hat-trick against title challengers Hearts.

Lyon are understood to be preparing an offer of around £17m, though that fee falls short of the Scottish Premiership side’s £25m valuation. Galatasaray, FC Porto and Besiktas have also been linked. A £25m fee would represent a record sale for Rangers, eclipsing the £20m figure that took Calvin Bassey to Ajax in 2022.

Rangers’ demand for a high fee is in part due to Everton’s entitlement to a percentage of their profit.

Everton sold Chermiti to Rangers last summer for an initial £8m and included a ‘significant sell-on’ clause in the deal, according to The Athletic. The Portuguese forward had struggled to make an impact with the Blues, failing to score in 25 first-team appearances.

Should Chermiti leave Ibrox and Everton are paid a sell-on fee, it would be the second sum received this summer. The Toffees are understood to have pocketed between £3.6m and £4.3m from Anthony Gordon’s transfer from Newcastle United to Barcelona.

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