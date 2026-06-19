19/06/2026





USA, Scotland and Brazil are all in action on Day 9 after Mexico became the first nation to qualify for the Round of 32.

Friday 19 June 2026

20:00 USA v Australia (Group D) —— BBC 1

23:00 Scotland v Morocco (Group C) — ITV 1

01:30 Brazil v Haiti (Group C) — ITV 1

04:00 Turkey v Paraguay (Group D) — ITV 1

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