Michael Kenrick 19/06/2026 4comments  |  Jump to last

USA, Scotland and Brazil are all in action on Day 9 after Mexico became the first nation to qualify for the Round of 32.

Friday 19 June 2026

20:00 USA v Australia (Group D) —— BBC 1
23:00 Scotland v Morocco (Group C) — ITV 1 
01:30 Brazil v Haiti (Group C) — ITV 1 
04:00 Turkey v Paraguay (Group D) — ITV 1 

Things could get tasty, so we're opening the Live Forum for those who want to use it... link below:

 

Reader Comments (4)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()


Darren Hind
1 Posted 19/06/2026 at 19:35:21
Looking forward to seeing USA team. They were exhilarating last time out.

Aussies will not go quietly though. They're going with five at the back and will be very difficult to break down.

I'm getting into this tournament.
Oliver Molloy
2 Posted 19/06/2026 at 19:51:24
I hope to fuck they get hammered Darren, for me their fans are hard to stick and their fucking commentators with the pk and overtime do my head in.

Come on Australia, I'm really just pissed off Ireland never made it !
Sean Kelly
3 Posted 19/06/2026 at 19:58:06
Oliver if we were there Cape Verde would hammer us. We are shite mate
Oliver Molloy
4 Posted 19/06/2026 at 19:59:22
Maybe Sean, but the fecking craic over there would go up a notch or two !

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb