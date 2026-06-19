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The 2026 World Cup — Day 9
USA, Scotland and Brazil are all in action on Day 9 after Mexico became the first nation to qualify for the Round of 32.
Friday 19 June 2026
20:00 USA v Australia (Group D) —— BBC 1
23:00 Scotland v Morocco (Group C) — ITV 1
01:30 Brazil v Haiti (Group C) — ITV 1
04:00 Turkey v Paraguay (Group D) — ITV 1
Things could get tasty, so we're opening the Live Forum for those who want to use it... link below:
Reader Comments (4)
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2 Posted 19/06/2026 at 19:51:24
Come on Australia, I'm really just pissed off Ireland never made it !
3 Posted 19/06/2026 at 19:58:06
4 Posted 19/06/2026 at 19:59:22
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1 Posted 19/06/2026 at 19:35:21
Aussies will not go quietly though. They're going with five at the back and will be very difficult to break down.
I'm getting into this tournament.