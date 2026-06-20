Michael Kenrick 20/06/2026 33comments  |  Jump to last

Everton manager David Moyes has been regaling the TalkSport audience with his views on just what it is that might be holding back Everton Football Club while taking time out from his summertime role as World Cup pundit and Scottish cheerleader.

"I don't know if a club like Everton can make big huge strides, but we have seen how the likes of Bournemouth and Brentford are doing so there is no reason we all shouldn't have those ambitions to try and at least match those clubs and how they go about it."

Moyes was giving his 2 cents at 2:37:00 in this YouTube video of Jim White's World Cup show, Live in New York:

With the Premier League fixtures for next season just announced,  Moyes was asked "You guys, Everton, [have] a home game against Crystal Palace that kicks it off for you. What are the aims for the campaign?"

Moyes: "Well obviously to try and do better than we done last season.  We certainly done better last season than we had the previous seasons, but ultimatley you know you're always trying to progress.

"I don't know if a club like Everton now we can make big strides but we see how well the likes of Bournemouth and Brentford are doing, so there's no reason why we all shouldn't have those ambitions to try and at least match those clubs and how they go about it.

"But I would have to say that at Everton we are trying to be back up at the top end of the teams that we can. For long periods of last season, we just didn't quite have enough in the last 4 or 5 weeks of the season."

Not exactly "throwing down the gauntlet to The Friedkin Group" as some observers have claimed...

More like the typical mealy-mouthed down-playing of the abysmal failure of his side to qualify for Europe after sitting in 7th place, above Sunderland, and watching them do exactly that with an attrocious home performance in the last game at Hill Dickinson Stadium, before finishing on just 1 point more than Sean Dyche the previous season, following and execrable return of 3 points from 21 over the final 7 games of the season.   

 

Reader Comments (33)

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Tony Abrahams
1 Posted 20/06/2026 at 07:37:45
Sometimes when I listen to our own Scottish manager, I get the feeling that he doesn't really like Everton Football Club, Alan J.

You can't blame the manager for everything but Glasner and Iraola both stated they were leaving their respective clubs well before last season ended...

Whereas when it comes to David Moyes, I just get a feeling that the current situation at Everton is tailor-made for a limited manager because it is the perfect disguise for his average limitations.
Paul Griffiths
2 Posted 20/06/2026 at 07:53:07
Oh Jeez, Tony.

You got a link? I'll read it after zzzzzz...
Tony Abrahams
3 Posted 20/06/2026 at 08:02:57
If I was techno Paul, I’d have put up a video of the Dylan classic “The times they’re a’changin” in response to Mark’s post, so the best I can do is tell you it’s on newsnow Everton, tight now.

Moyes lays down the gauntlet to TSF, with nothing more than a rib-tickler.
Darren Hind
4 Posted 20/06/2026 at 08:24:00
I don't think Moyes even likes football, Tony, let alone Everton.

I suspect he is a very competent chess player who thought he could earn more money making footy teams play to a tried and trusted formula.

Rogue tradesman.
Darren Hind
5 Posted 20/06/2026 at 08:28:06
I think we should be asking the USA coach what it would take to get him to come and work down by the Mersey.
Paul Griffiths
6 Posted 20/06/2026 at 08:34:37
Darren mate, Moyes is not 'a very competent chess player'. As you know, chess involves making the right moves and moving the bishops in from the flanks.
Darren Hind
7 Posted 20/06/2026 at 08:38:29
I stand corrected, Paul. I'm not a chess man myself.

I thought it was all about gathering the troops around your queen and defending for all you are worth
Paul Griffiths
8 Posted 20/06/2026 at 08:42:33
You know Moyes better than chess mate - it's defending the king ......
Tony Abrahams
9 Posted 20/06/2026 at 08:52:19
Stuck with “The Moysiah”...

Playing in a stadium that is fit for a King!
Dave Lynch
10 Posted 20/06/2026 at 08:57:08
Tony...

I don't think we are stuck with him tbh, a bad start to the season will see him under immense pressure.

The problem is, he will have done the damage by then in the transfer market by wasting money on over-the-hill players.

Michael Kenrick
11 Posted 20/06/2026 at 09:10:58
Good job, lads... that's just wat we need for the weekend, a Moyes slag job!

Give me a mo while I dredge up what it was Tony had been reading...
Steve Brown
12 Posted 20/06/2026 at 09:22:49
“Every Day is Like Sunday” should be Moyes’s theme song, as it sums up how I feel when I watch his teams play.

“This is the coastal town
That they forgot to close down
Armageddon, come Armageddon
Come, Armageddon, come
Everyday is like Sunday
Everyday is silent and grey.”
Michael Kenrick
13 Posted 20/06/2026 at 09:28:55
Jayzus... Not sure which is worse:

Having to listen to the bloody gambling ads in yer face...

Or having to listen to Moyes drone on about Scotland and England...
Paul Griffiths
14 Posted 20/06/2026 at 09:53:44
Steve - Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now or Panic or Moyes in a Tutu
Mike Allison
15 Posted 20/06/2026 at 10:09:10
Apologies if I’ve missed any comments earlier in the thread, but did Moyes say anything about Patterson during the coverage?

Patterson is clearly a perfectly competent right back, gets forward well and provides a threat and Everton win or draw when he starts.

Yet Moyes has got some Everton fans believing he’s just not good enough and a 6’5” centre back, moving our best midfielder or a 37 year old who’s about to retire and hasn’t been fit for 2 years are better options.

This alone is a microcosm for everything that holds us back when Moyes is manager. We don’t have the resources some other clubs have, but we don’t even maximise the resources we’ve got.
Rob Jones
16 Posted 20/06/2026 at 10:18:39
Fire him.
Steve Brown
17 Posted 20/06/2026 at 10:25:26
A masterclass in spinning failure as success and dumbing down expectations.

Of course, he studied under old Bill.
Paul Hewitt
18 Posted 20/06/2026 at 10:27:07
Why would you bother and sign for us?. If that's the managers attitude then what's the point?
Mike Allison
19 Posted 20/06/2026 at 10:28:07
He just needs to be gone. What are The Friedkins doing?

They alienated Roma fans by sacking too many managers, they’re going to have the Everton fanbase turning on them for keeping Millstone Moyes hanging round our necks.
John Collins
20 Posted 20/06/2026 at 10:28:40
He should be sacked for that statement.
A defeatist preparing next seasons excuses
Michael Kenrick
21 Posted 20/06/2026 at 10:35:20
Hey Mike,

Sorry I've been moving things around. The above video was from Friday lunchtime, so before the Scotland game last night.

I only watched the BBC Highlights but I saw Patterson put in a brilliant cross that Scotland should at least have got on target. I quite like him going forward but admit I am not a good judge of his defensive prowess, or lack thereof.

Dunno if you can get the TalkShite audio of the game to see if he says owt. Probably just sat at home in his cardy, sipping apple juice while watching on the wee telly with Morag by his side.
Kevin Molloy
22 Posted 20/06/2026 at 10:39:19
'I don't think Everton now as a club can make big strides'.
Anyone expecting a net spend over £30m is in for a nasty surprise I'd say.
Eddie Palin
23 Posted 20/06/2026 at 10:48:16
David Moyes could bore an arsehole in a wooden statue.
Rob Beattie
24 Posted 20/06/2026 at 10:50:15
#MoyesOut. please
John Collins
25 Posted 20/06/2026 at 10:51:41
"Moyes: "Well obviously to try and do better than we done last season. We certainly done better last season than we had the previous seasons"

13th last season

2021/22 =11th
2022/23 = 8th
2023/24 = 13th
2024/25 = 11th.

Hes not even a good liar
Dave Lynch
26 Posted 20/06/2026 at 11:01:53
WTF have we done to deserve this man.
Tony Abrahams
27 Posted 20/06/2026 at 11:13:12
That’s the worry Kevin, and why I said that I think the Everton job, is tailor-made for him, mate.
Karl Jones
28 Posted 20/06/2026 at 11:22:34
Shocking attitude...The whole club from youth to first time team wallows in mediocrity and has done for years...No wonder any decent players won't sign for them.
Dave Abrahams
29 Posted 20/06/2026 at 11:24:23
Why would any station, radio or tv, want this boring so and so, to give his opinion on modern football I can’t see how he will attract an audience to listen to him droll on about football.

As for him still being Everton’s manager next season just fills me with misery and utter despair.
John Collins
30 Posted 20/06/2026 at 11:35:21
He played down and dampened Evertonian hopes in return for the Kenwright shilling for all of his time first go as manager.
Hes doing it again for the new minge bags.
David West
31 Posted 20/06/2026 at 11:47:22
Not exactly selling the dream is he ?
Is this what he's going to say to transfer targets? Are they watching this thinking I'd rather go somewhere with a bit more ambition?

Now are our targets to compete with Bournemouth & Brighton?
It should be to compete with city & Arsenal, no matter how hard it may seem, that's the target, not Bournemouth & Brighton.

I know he likes to under promise, play everything down, but you have to give hope, you have to give us something to get on board with, to support.

It's actually depressing, where's the ambition!
Don Alexander
32 Posted 20/06/2026 at 11:48:41
Unhappily dissatisfied whilst this defeatist conman remains in charge.
Kevin Molloy
33 Posted 20/06/2026 at 11:53:56
I'm not one of those who despises Moyes like so many. And I don't think he's safeguarding his own position here (like he may have done in the past). Let's face it, he gets paid whatever happens. I think he's speaking in code (he can't be open and start complaining about the lack of money or he'd be let go immediately). He's telling the fans that there's not much budget, and that the leadership see us occupying the Brighton Bournemouth area, and no intention of investing to go higher.

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