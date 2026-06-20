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Moyes unsure ''if a club like Everton can make big huge strides''
Everton manager David Moyes has been regaling the TalkSport audience with his views on just what it is that might be holding back Everton Football Club while taking time out from his summertime role as World Cup pundit and Scottish cheerleader.
"I don't know if a club like Everton can make big huge strides, but we have seen how the likes of Bournemouth and Brentford are doing so there is no reason we all shouldn't have those ambitions to try and at least match those clubs and how they go about it."
Moyes was giving his 2 cents at 2:37:00 in this YouTube video of Jim White's World Cup show, Live in New York:
With the Premier League fixtures for next season just announced, Moyes was asked "You guys, Everton, [have] a home game against Crystal Palace that kicks it off for you. What are the aims for the campaign?"
Moyes: "Well obviously to try and do better than we done last season. We certainly done better last season than we had the previous seasons, but ultimatley you know you're always trying to progress.
"I don't know if a club like Everton now we can make big strides but we see how well the likes of Bournemouth and Brentford are doing, so there's no reason why we all shouldn't have those ambitions to try and at least match those clubs and how they go about it.
"But I would have to say that at Everton we are trying to be back up at the top end of the teams that we can. For long periods of last season, we just didn't quite have enough in the last 4 or 5 weeks of the season."
Not exactly "throwing down the gauntlet to The Friedkin Group" as some observers have claimed...
More like the typical mealy-mouthed down-playing of the abysmal failure of his side to qualify for Europe after sitting in 7th place, above Sunderland, and watching them do exactly that with an attrocious home performance in the last game at Hill Dickinson Stadium, before finishing on just 1 point more than Sean Dyche the previous season, following and execrable return of 3 points from 21 over the final 7 games of the season.
Reader Comments (33)
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2 Posted 20/06/2026 at 07:53:07
You got a link? I'll read it after zzzzzz...
3 Posted 20/06/2026 at 08:02:57
Moyes lays down the gauntlet to TSF, with nothing more than a rib-tickler.
4 Posted 20/06/2026 at 08:24:00
I suspect he is a very competent chess player who thought he could earn more money making footy teams play to a tried and trusted formula.
Rogue tradesman.
5 Posted 20/06/2026 at 08:28:06
6 Posted 20/06/2026 at 08:34:37
7 Posted 20/06/2026 at 08:38:29
I thought it was all about gathering the troops around your queen and defending for all you are worth
8 Posted 20/06/2026 at 08:42:33
9 Posted 20/06/2026 at 08:52:19
Playing in a stadium that is fit for a King!
10 Posted 20/06/2026 at 08:57:08
I don't think we are stuck with him tbh, a bad start to the season will see him under immense pressure.
The problem is, he will have done the damage by then in the transfer market by wasting money on over-the-hill players.
11 Posted 20/06/2026 at 09:10:58
Give me a mo while I dredge up what it was Tony had been reading...
12 Posted 20/06/2026 at 09:22:49
“This is the coastal town
That they forgot to close down
Armageddon, come Armageddon
Come, Armageddon, come
Everyday is like Sunday
Everyday is silent and grey.”
13 Posted 20/06/2026 at 09:28:55
Having to listen to the bloody gambling ads in yer face...
Or having to listen to Moyes drone on about Scotland and England...
14 Posted 20/06/2026 at 09:53:44
15 Posted 20/06/2026 at 10:09:10
Patterson is clearly a perfectly competent right back, gets forward well and provides a threat and Everton win or draw when he starts.
Yet Moyes has got some Everton fans believing he’s just not good enough and a 6’5” centre back, moving our best midfielder or a 37 year old who’s about to retire and hasn’t been fit for 2 years are better options.
This alone is a microcosm for everything that holds us back when Moyes is manager. We don’t have the resources some other clubs have, but we don’t even maximise the resources we’ve got.
16 Posted 20/06/2026 at 10:18:39
17 Posted 20/06/2026 at 10:25:26
Of course, he studied under old Bill.
18 Posted 20/06/2026 at 10:27:07
19 Posted 20/06/2026 at 10:28:07
They alienated Roma fans by sacking too many managers, they’re going to have the Everton fanbase turning on them for keeping Millstone Moyes hanging round our necks.
20 Posted 20/06/2026 at 10:28:40
A defeatist preparing next seasons excuses
21 Posted 20/06/2026 at 10:35:20
Sorry I've been moving things around. The above video was from Friday lunchtime, so before the Scotland game last night.
I only watched the BBC Highlights but I saw Patterson put in a brilliant cross that Scotland should at least have got on target. I quite like him going forward but admit I am not a good judge of his defensive prowess, or lack thereof.
Dunno if you can get the TalkShite audio of the game to see if he says owt. Probably just sat at home in his cardy, sipping apple juice while watching on the wee telly with Morag by his side.
22 Posted 20/06/2026 at 10:39:19
Anyone expecting a net spend over £30m is in for a nasty surprise I'd say.
23 Posted 20/06/2026 at 10:48:16
24 Posted 20/06/2026 at 10:50:15
25 Posted 20/06/2026 at 10:51:41
13th last season
2021/22 =11th
2022/23 = 8th
2023/24 = 13th
2024/25 = 11th.
Hes not even a good liar
26 Posted 20/06/2026 at 11:01:53
27 Posted 20/06/2026 at 11:13:12
28 Posted 20/06/2026 at 11:22:34
29 Posted 20/06/2026 at 11:24:23
As for him still being Everton’s manager next season just fills me with misery and utter despair.
30 Posted 20/06/2026 at 11:35:21
Hes doing it again for the new minge bags.
31 Posted 20/06/2026 at 11:47:22
Is this what he's going to say to transfer targets? Are they watching this thinking I'd rather go somewhere with a bit more ambition?
Now are our targets to compete with Bournemouth & Brighton?
It should be to compete with city & Arsenal, no matter how hard it may seem, that's the target, not Bournemouth & Brighton.
I know he likes to under promise, play everything down, but you have to give hope, you have to give us something to get on board with, to support.
It's actually depressing, where's the ambition!
32 Posted 20/06/2026 at 11:48:41
33 Posted 20/06/2026 at 11:53:56
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1 Posted 20/06/2026 at 07:37:45
You can't blame the manager for everything but Glasner and Iraola both stated they were leaving their respective clubs well before last season ended...
Whereas when it comes to David Moyes, I just get a feeling that the current situation at Everton is tailor-made for a limited manager because it is the perfect disguise for his average limitations.