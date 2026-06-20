20/06/2026





Everton manager David Moyes has been regaling the TalkSport audience with his views on just what it is that might be holding back Everton Football Club while taking time out from his summertime role as World Cup pundit and Scottish cheerleader.

"I don't know if a club like Everton can make big huge strides, but we have seen how the likes of Bournemouth and Brentford are doing so there is no reason we all shouldn't have those ambitions to try and at least match those clubs and how they go about it."

Moyes was giving his 2 cents at 2:37:00 in this YouTube video of Jim White's World Cup show, Live in New York:

With the Premier League fixtures for next season just announced, Moyes was asked "You guys, Everton, [have] a home game against Crystal Palace that kicks it off for you. What are the aims for the campaign?"

Moyes: "Well obviously to try and do better than we done last season. We certainly done better last season than we had the previous seasons, but ultimatley you know you're always trying to progress.

"I don't know if a club like Everton now we can make big strides but we see how well the likes of Bournemouth and Brentford are doing, so there's no reason why we all shouldn't have those ambitions to try and at least match those clubs and how they go about it.

"But I would have to say that at Everton we are trying to be back up at the top end of the teams that we can. For long periods of last season, we just didn't quite have enough in the last 4 or 5 weeks of the season."

Not exactly "throwing down the gauntlet to The Friedkin Group" as some observers have claimed...

More like the typical mealy-mouthed down-playing of the abysmal failure of his side to qualify for Europe after sitting in 7th place, above Sunderland, and watching them do exactly that with an attrocious home performance in the last game at Hill Dickinson Stadium, before finishing on just 1 point more than Sean Dyche the previous season, following and execrable return of 3 points from 21 over the final 7 games of the season.

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