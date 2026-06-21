21/06/2026





Spain, Belgium and Uruguay in action today as Groups G and H play their second group games.

Sunday 21 June 2026



17:00 Spain v Saudi Arabia (Group H) — BBC 1

20:00 Belgium v Iran (Group G) — ITV 1

23:00 Uruguay v Cape Verde (Group H) — BBC 1

02:00 New Zealand v Egypt (Group G) — ITV 1

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