12/07/2026





Sunday 12 July 2026

02:00 Argentina vs Switzerland - ITV 1

Argentina survived an almighty scare to reach the last eight, after turning around a two-goal deficit to beat Egypt.

The world champions trailed 2-0 with 11 minutes to go, but staged a fightback to turn the tie around. Switzerland are up next for the holders, after beating South American opposition in Colombia in the last round. The Swiss won on penalties after a goalless draw, reaching this stage for the first time since 1954.

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