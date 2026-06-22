22/06/2026

Argentina, France, Senegal and Algeria are looking to complete their second set of group games.

Monday 22 June 2026



18:00 Argentina v Austria (Group J) — BBC 1

22:00 France v Iraq (Group I) — BBC 1

01:00 Norway v Senegal (Group I) — ITV 1

04:00 Jordan v Algeria (Group J) — ITV 1

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