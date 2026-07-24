24/07/2026



(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Everton have announced a new 18-21 ticket tariff to help bridge the gap between junior and adult pricing, alongside a freeze for home Premier League ticket prices for the 2026/27 campaign.

The club have released a statement confirming the news, following talks with supporter groups. The new 18-21 tariff will be introduced for the upcoming campaign and trialled.

Everton have said the initiative is to aid younger supporters as they 'they move into further education, apprenticeships or their first jobs'.

However, the news of a 'freeze' for home prices comes after season-ticket prices were raised for the second straight year. As expected, the news has received backlash from season ticket holders on social media, whose loyalty appears to be covering the costs.

"Everton can confirm that home Premier League match ticket prices will be frozen for the 2026/27 season and that a new 18–21 tariff will be introduced and trialled, following a review of last season’s approach and continued engagement with supporter groups," the statement said.

"Supporters purchasing match tickets at Hill Dickinson Stadium will continue to pay the same prices as last season, while the new 18-21 tariff is designed to bridge the gap between junior and adult pricing and support young adults as they move into further education, apprenticeships or their first jobs.

"The process for purchasing home match tickets will remain unchanged from last season, with Forever Blue+ Members receiving first priority through a ballot before any remaining tickets are made available to Forever Blue Members."

Further details on ticket pricing and the sale window can be found here.

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