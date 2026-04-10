10/04/2026





Everton have announced their Season Ticket pricing for the 2026-27 campaign, confirming that most supporters will face another price hike as the club enters its second year at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton have released the pricing structure for the 2026-27 season, revealing a second consecutive year of increases since their move to the new waterfront stadium. While the club has decided to hold prices for younger fans and families, the average adult supporter will be digging deeper into their pockets to watch the Blues next season.

The figures show an average adult increase of approximately £45, which the club is framing as an "uplift" of £2.26 per game. However, for those in more premium sections of the stadium, the rise is capped at £85.

Renewal window is open from today, Friday 4 April, until 4 pm on Wednesday 20 May.

The new pricing tiers for the 2026-27 season are:

Category Price Range Adult (22-64) £640 – £900 Young Adult (18-21) / Senior (65+) From £480 Junior (11-17) From £256 Under-11s Frozen at £199

In a small victory for the Fan Advisory Board (FAB), the club has committed to freezing prices for Under-11s and adults seated within the Family Area. Additionally, all existing concessionary categories have been retained — a move the club pointedly noted contrasts with several other competitors in the Premier League who have begun stripping away senior and youth discounts.

The Friedkin Group, now firmly in control of the club's financial levers, is citing the ongoing need to "bridge the gap" with Premier League rivals. Despite the significant revenue boost provided by the 52,769-capacity Hill Dickinson Stadium in terms of matchday and other commercial income, Everton remain in a period of financial recovery following the disastrous last years of the Moshiri era.

According to the club, the extra revenue is essential for compliance with the Premier League’s new Squad Cost Ratio regulations and for providing the funds necessary to improve the playing squad under the new ownership.

While the retention of concessions is a welcome move, the decision to raise prices during a continued cost-of-living squeeze will likely sit poorly with the rank and file. The FAB had reportedly lobbied for a 3-year price freeze following the move from Goodison Park, arguing that the increased capacity and commercial opportunities should be enough to sustain the club without asking more from the match-going fan.

But instead, supporters are seeing prices that have now risen significantly above the rate of inflation since the final year at Goodison Park. For many, the "New Stadium Premium" is becoming a permanent fixture of being a Blue.

Season Ticket Members wishing to relocate seats must first renew their existing seat during the initial window, which opens early next week.

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