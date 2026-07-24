24/07/2026





Everton continue pre-season preparations with a trip to the ToughSheet Community Stadium to face Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

The Toffees kickstarted their summer schedule with a 4-0 win at Dundee last week, concluding the club’s Scottish training camp with a routine win. Beto, Thierno Barry, Harvey Foster and Dwight McNeil were all on target.

Everton face a Bolton side who have returned to the second tier after League One promotion last season. Steven Schumacher’s side thrashed Stockport County 4-1 in the play-off final to secure a return to the Championship.

The Trotters take on Everton in their third pre-season match-up, after facing Dunajska Streda and Oldham Athletic so far this summer.

Everton team News

Neither Jarrad Branthwaite nor Hayden Hackney featured in the win at Dundee, despite taking part in full training during the Scotland camp. Branthwaite’s 2025/26 campaign was curtailed by a hamstring injury and Everton are opting to take a cautious approach with the defender, following an ahead-of-schedule return.

Hackney missed much of last season’s run-in with Middlesbrough, returning only for a brief cameo during their Championship play-off final defeat. The summer signing will hope to debut at Bolton.

James Garner is also nursing a groin issue and the Toffees are unlikely to risk his fitness. James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil and Thierno Barry will be seeking starts after beginning on the bench at Dundee.

Elsewhere, Everton remain without Iliman Ndiaye, Nathan Patterson and Jordan Pickford, who have all been granted a period of rest following their World Cup exploits.

Everton Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1)

Travers; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Röhl, Ireogbunam, Dewsbury-Hall, McNeil, Barry, George.

Bolton vs Everton: Match Details

Kick-off: 3:00 pm BST, Saturday 25th July 2026

Venue: ToughSheet Community Stadium, Bolton

Last Time: Bolton 1-2 Everton, 26 January 2013, FA Cup

How to Watch Bolton vs Everton

Pre-season games are available to stream live via evertontv. One-time match passes are available for £5.99 per fixture. All can follow updates here, on the ToffeeWeb Live Forum.

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