24/07/2026



(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Enzo Maresca has praised Jack Grealish but refused to give assurances over his future at Manchester City.

Grealish has returned to Manchester City for pre-season after spending the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Everton.

The 30-year-old made a positive impression with the Blues, scoring twice and providing six assists in 18 league starts, before a foot injury prematurely curtailed his campaign.

Everton continue to be linked with re-signing Grealish, but there has been no public progress on a new deal. The Toffees have also been credited with interest in City right-back Rico Lewis.

Maresca, who has replaced Pep Guardiola at Manchester City this summer, discussed Grealish's future at a press conference on Friday.

He said he retains a strong working relationship with the winger, dating back to his previous spell on City's coaching staff, but added that City 'will see what happens' regarding his future at the Etihad.

"Jack at the moment is here. He is a Man City player. I always said, in any club I join, the players that are in the club, it is my duty to coach them. Jack at the moment is here.

"I have a good relationship with Jack. Since I left, we've been keeping in touch. The reason why is because he has a big heart and is a very good guy. We will see what happens."

Read more - Jack Grealish: Should there really be a debate?

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