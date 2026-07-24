Michael Kenrick 24/07/2026 46comments  |  Jump to last

Idrissa Gana Gueye has left Everton as contract talks finally went nowhere. 

Everton have officially confirmed that veteran midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye has left the club for a second and final time following the expiration of his contract. After extensive discussions between club executives and the player's representatives in recent weeks, both parties agreed to part ways, bringing a close to the 36-year-old’s second stint on Merseyside.

The Senegal international is expected to complete a transfer to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Diriyah on a 1-year contract with an option for a second year.

A Storied Everton Legacy

Gueye leaves Everton as one of the club’s most influential central midfielders of the modern era. Across two distinct spells, he clocked up 236 appearances, although he only managed to score 10 goals in all competitions as a result of his propensity for notoriously bad shooting.

  • First Spell (2016–2019): Joined from Aston Villa in August 2016 for £7.1M. Quickly established himself as one of the Premier League's most prolific tacklers, earning a high-profile £29M move to Paris Saint-Germain.

  • Second Spell (2022–2026): Returned to Everton in August 2022 after winning two Ligue 1 titles with PSG. Served as a key tactical anchor, featuring prominently during crucial relegation fights and remaining a reliable presence in the starting XI.

David Moyes Leads Tributes

Speaking after the official announcement, Everton manager David Moyes expressed deep gratitude for the Senegalese international’s contributions:

"Everyone at Everton is hugely grateful for Gana's dedication, professionalism, and influence on the pitch throughout his two spells at the club. His leadership qualities in and around the dressing room proved crucial, particularly in our final season at Goodison. His commitment to the club over many years was exceptional."

His tenacious tackling skills were still important to Everton last season, and it remains to be seen if Hayden Hackney will be a sufficent replacement in that area of the squad. 

 

Reader Comments (46)

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Mike Gaynes
1 Posted 24/07/2026 at 17:30:03
The Athletic confirms that Idrissa Gueye will not return to Everton.

Contract talks have ended and he is headed for Saudi Arabia.

What a magnificent man. Wishing him all the best.

Pape Gueye would be an ideal replacement in my view.
Brent Stephens
2 Posted 24/07/2026 at 18:12:38
Mike,

Well said re Gana. Loved the guy.
Edward Rogers
3 Posted 24/07/2026 at 19:03:28
Good luck, Idrissa.

Thank you for everything.
Phil Roberts
4 Posted 24/07/2026 at 19:20:05
Gana -- the last player born in the 1980s to start a game for Everton (West Ham away on 25 April, when aged over 36½).

Seamus -- last player born in the 1980s to play for Everton (Spurs away on 24 May, when aged over 37½).

Thanks to both of them.
Tom Bowers
5 Posted 24/07/2026 at 19:39:20
Gana gone.

I for one agree, he is a little old to be doing the job Everton need and we need to move forward.
David West
6 Posted 24/07/2026 at 20:09:36
Yeah, Gana gone to Saudi, it looks like.

I know he's aging but his performances and consistency compared to the likes of McNeil, Alcaraz, Iroegbunam, Keane and Tarkowski makes me think: Why is he going and not all these???

Now we know why we are still being linked with midfielders. Tim Iroegbunam is the player who could fill that role, if only he was more consistent and took care of the ball more.

I see Garner now taking that space, and Hackney taking Garner's more advanced role, hopefully creating more and scoring a few too.
Brendan McLaughlin
7 Posted 24/07/2026 at 21:44:09
Gana... gone?
Jeff Armstrong
8 Posted 24/07/2026 at 21:59:52
If Gana's gone, then so be it. I would've liked to have given him a proper send-off though.

A fantastic player for us over the last 8/9 years, but this is modern-day football... Thanks, Idrissa, but we move on.
Dale Self
9 Posted 24/07/2026 at 22:27:24
I am so grateful for Gana's service to this club, I am going to forego making fun of the name of his new one.
Brendan McLaughlin
10 Posted 24/07/2026 at 22:33:27
Dale #9

"Explosive new signing announced"
Jeff Armstrong
11 Posted 24/07/2026 at 22:34:52
What’s the name of his new one Dale?
Andrew Merrick
12 Posted 24/07/2026 at 22:43:09
Some career, some player, didn't slack, kept delivering.

Thank you for the time you spent playing in our colours. Top man! :)
Ian Bennett
13 Posted 24/07/2026 at 23:30:26
A hugely under-rated player and brilliant servant.

We will miss his work rate and positivity in the dressing room.

One of the best destroyers in midfield I've seen. Not for the purists, I am sure, but up there with the best in the job he does.
Dale Self
14 Posted 24/07/2026 at 23:42:42
Brendan, indeed, I left that one for a run(s) of posts.

Jeff, I'll give you a hint: it begins with 'Al-'.
Chris Woods
15 Posted 24/07/2026 at 00:01:46
One of the most overrated players I've seen in a blue shirt.
Mark Taylor
16 Posted 24/07/2026 at 00:11:42
Bit harsh that, Chris. No, I'll make that a lot harsh.

If Coleman (and maybe Cahill) was our shrewdest signing in recent decades; Gana cannot be too far behind. Quality in his first stint and we made a massive profit on him. Then back for a free for another very good stint.

Shame we couldn't cheer him off. I'm not into emotional claims about club legends but he'll be welcome back any time and if we only had 11 of his quality, we wouldn't be scuffing around in the lower half of the Premier League.

Chris Davies
17 Posted 24/07/2026 at 00:20:38
His ability to pinch the ball and pop it off under pressurs to KDH, Garmer or Jack was/is underestimated. The same type of footballing caper that John Stones used to partake in,.. and then get berated for.

He will be missed. On with the new, though. Had to happen.
Paul Kossoff
18 Posted 24/07/2026 at 00:20:43
It's all about the cash, isn't it, money to money the more they have, the more they want. His true colours are greenback.

Don't get me wrong: I would have given him another season, we don't have anyone better than him. I hope Moyes has a replacement lined up or we are in shit street.

As Alex Harvey belted, "Next!!!"
Chris Davies
19 Posted 24/07/2026 at 00:24:33
@Paul, apparently, he had a clause/trigger in his contract to give him another year automatically.

That's why DM didn't play him and his mysterious injury at season's end?
Jack Convery
20 Posted 24/07/2026 at 00:39:51
Thanks Idrissa, for being a Blue and always giving your all for the shirt.
Annika Herbert
21 Posted 24/07/2026 at 01:00:35
Sad to see him go, but it’s probably the right time.

He has been an invaluable member of the Everton midfield during both his stints with the club. I wish him all the best.
Bob Parrington
22 Posted 24/07/2026 at 01:01:07
Thanks, Gana, for your years of effort in helping us survive and now hopefully prosper in the Premier League.

You will be remembered as an Everton great.
Ian Wilkins
23 Posted 25/07/2026 at 01:13:19
Best wishes, Idrissa. A great addition to our team in years past, and a committed contributor to our team to the last.

7 games without a win without you at season's end, tells us something... I hope we have the combative replacements lined up. I'm not convinced we have...
Rob Hooton
24 Posted 25/07/2026 at 01:25:05
He's been a solid signing for us both times and has given everything when on the pitch, a proper tackling and interception machine that all fans have appreciated.

Go well, lad, and thanks for your time here. Onwards and upwards, Blues.
Chris Keher
25 Posted 25/07/2026 at 01:49:59
I hope Idrissa reads this.

I absolutely love the man. What a player he has been for us. For me he's in the Everton all time best PL eleven with Baines and Jags as undisputedly the best we've had in his position.

And, reportedly, when he left PSG he made it clear he only wanted to come back to us so he loved us too. I'm actually a little emotional he's gone but recognise it's probably best for all parties.

Wish him all the best. I love Gana.
Laurie Hartley
26 Posted 25/07/2026 at 02:29:21
Mr 110%. Smashing player - heart as big as a lion.
Don Alexander
27 Posted 25/07/2026 at 02:31:56
Rob, there's at least one of us TWer's who's expressed no appreciation at all, ever, for the Idrissa he always dismisses as a mere "tackling machine".

His initials are "D.H." - as in dick-head. I think Idissa has been a good player for us, but no more.

On TW I've always supported everything he, D.H has said, like me, about the cancer that was Kenwright in all but killing the entire club's future for years to come within the decades-long tenure of his self-gratifying, ruinous but essentially successful for him alone "project", courtesy of the devious Moshiri.

As a consequence we're still trophy-winning also-rans at best for seasons to come unless we find owners with the desire to elevate OUR club to the still massively respectful heights of my (long-distant) youth.

That said, an absentee owner/Toyota salesman in America doesn't inspire me at all.
Nicolas Piñon
28 Posted 25/07/2026 at 02:59:36
No mores slaps on leaned face
Alan J Thompson
29 Posted 25/07/2026 at 04:50:37
I tend to agree with Chris (#15).

Gana put the effort in but always made us look a man short in attack and his shooting worried more in the crowd than in goal.

Also, we didn't need him in a slapping match with one of our own. Good luck to him in Saudi.
Ajay Gopal
30 Posted 25/07/2026 at 04:56:29
Gana Gueye has been a great servant of the club, playing a key role in keeping us in the Premier League during those relegation threatened years.

A fantastic athlete and a tackling beast who opposition players hated playing against. He leaves behind a gaping hole in midfield; I hope we can find a suitable replacement.
Ian Jones
31 Posted 25/07/2026 at 06:58:18
Football is often about the moments that make the spectacular headlines, but to me, some players earn your respect in quieter ways. He came in, got on with the job, and gave everything whenever he pulled on the shirt.

He was never one for the spotlight, and maybe because of that, he never quite gets the appreciation he deserves from some.

A true professional from start to finish, who always put the team first. PSG thought highly enough of him to buy him.
Mark Murphy
32 Posted 25/07/2026 at 08:47:24
We missed him when he wasn't in the team and, unless we find a like-for-like, will miss him now permanently. He's been good for us.

All the best, Idrissa.
Mike Doyle
33 Posted 25/07/2026 at 09:10:23
Gana has been a great servant.

We should not be missing a departing 36-year-old, but in this instance we will because the team looked better when he was in it -- and we don't currently have anyone who fills his role.
Si Cooper
34 Posted 25/07/2026 at 09:13:52
Brilliant as a ‘disruptor’ out of possession and a vital cog in the middle of the pitch when he stuck to keeping it simple.

All teams need some real workhorses to allow the creative ones to properly shine. He leaves a big hole to fill but potentially we have already have some onboard who can step up a notch or two.
Nathan Ford
35 Posted 25/07/2026 at 09:16:50
Been an excellent player for us but probably the best decision for the club is that we start to build for the future.

I'd like us to sign his namesake as a direct replacement but, if we don't, then we may see more game time for Armstrong and Hackney with a deeper role for Garner which I think would work.
Raymond Fox
36 Posted 25/07/2026 at 09:25:26
The probability is he wanted a 2-year+ contract and the club rightly wouldn't give him one.

I would have happily given him a 1-year contract.
Anthony Dove
37 Posted 25/07/2026 at 09:32:24
Certainly time to move on.

I had misgivings when he returned but he proved me wrong.
Mike Powell
38 Posted 25/07/2026 at 09:42:55
Thanks, Gana, you have been a great servant to our club, good luck to you in Saudi.

Still no right-back...
Terry Farrell
39 Posted 25/07/2026 at 09:49:11
Like the class act he is, he left when the timing was right for him and us. Great player and reader of the game who worked within his limits.

No surprise that he started all Senegal's World Cup matches despite other impressive midfield options. Thanks, Idrissa, and look forward to giving you a standing ovation when you visit Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Mick O\\\'Malley
40 Posted 25/07/2026 at 10:01:56
Add me to the list, he was a tackling machine, which he did brilliantly, but his passing was wayward and his shooting abysmal.

Plus he wasn't a 'servant'... he was a very well-paid footballer.
Kevin Molloy
41 Posted 25/07/2026 at 10:11:44
It's easy to see the logic of letting him go with him being as old as he is. But this is the removal of a significant piece in our team, which I think is currently as weak as it's ever been.

Our only new signing so far is going to be vying for a place with the only player to get in the team from last year's new crop. Meanwhile, the mediocre team we've been putting out there for the last 5 years all get a year older.
Mal van Schaick
42 Posted 25/07/2026 at 10:13:24
Gana was Duracell, when the rest were EverReady. Best wishes to him.

Rohl may be worth a try in centre midfield in pre-season friendlies, but we still need to recruit.
Dave Williams
43 Posted 25/07/2026 at 10:30:44
A good player at his peak but not physical enough to dominate stronger and younger opponents and never much use in attack.

No way could we compete with the wages on offer in Saudi, so thanks to a loyal servant and let's hope he is replaced by someone who can add something else to the team.
Ajay Gopal
44 Posted 25/07/2026 at 10:55:50
If we had a tactically astute manager, Gana might have been useful as a 'closer' -- to protect a lead or protect a point. He will turn 37 shortly, but that is still not an old age by today's standards.

To give a perspective, AC Milan have offered a 1-year deal to Luca Modric who turns 41 (yes, that's right, Forty One!) in September.
Dean Williams
45 Posted 25/07/2026 at 11:15:36
I wish him all the best, pretty good for us in his time here.

If only half the other players had his heart and desire, we would be a much better team.
Phil Roberts
46 Posted 25/07/2026 at 11:37:19
Kevin - the team is getting younger. But let us not let facts get in the way of a rant.

The average age of the team we put out last year was 6 months younger than the previous season, despite a number of players being 12 months older.
And it would have been a whole year younger if Branthwaite had played instead of Keane.

Let us just think this through - despite the likes of Gana, Garner, Mykolenko, Pickford, Tarkowski all being a year older, the average age was 6 months less. That means the "mediocre team" is not the team we have been putting out for the last 5 seasons. Half of them are new.

With no Grealish, no Gana, hopefully no Keane, then by the end of this season - yes not now, but in almost 12 months time - only Pickford and Tarkowski will be over 30.
It is not an old team, just a Grand Old Team

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