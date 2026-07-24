24/07/2026





Idrissa Gana Gueye has left Everton as contract talks finally went nowhere.

Everton have officially confirmed that veteran midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye has left the club for a second and final time following the expiration of his contract. After extensive discussions between club executives and the player's representatives in recent weeks, both parties agreed to part ways, bringing a close to the 36-year-old’s second stint on Merseyside.

The Senegal international is expected to complete a transfer to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Diriyah on a 1-year contract with an option for a second year.

A Storied Everton Legacy

Gueye leaves Everton as one of the club’s most influential central midfielders of the modern era. Across two distinct spells, he clocked up 236 appearances, although he only managed to score 10 goals in all competitions as a result of his propensity for notoriously bad shooting.

First Spell (2016–2019): Joined from Aston Villa in August 2016 for £7.1M. Quickly established himself as one of the Premier League's most prolific tacklers, earning a high-profile £29M move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Second Spell (2022–2026): Returned to Everton in August 2022 after winning two Ligue 1 titles with PSG. Served as a key tactical anchor, featuring prominently during crucial relegation fights and remaining a reliable presence in the starting XI.

David Moyes Leads Tributes

Speaking after the official announcement, Everton manager David Moyes expressed deep gratitude for the Senegalese international’s contributions:

"Everyone at Everton is hugely grateful for Gana's dedication, professionalism, and influence on the pitch throughout his two spells at the club. His leadership qualities in and around the dressing room proved crucial, particularly in our final season at Goodison. His commitment to the club over many years was exceptional."

His tenacious tackling skills were still important to Everton last season, and it remains to be seen if Hayden Hackney will be a sufficent replacement in that area of the squad.

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