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No new contract for Idrissa Gana Gueye as Everton confirm his exit
Idrissa Gana Gueye has left Everton as contract talks finally went nowhere.
Everton have officially confirmed that veteran midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye has left the club for a second and final time following the expiration of his contract. After extensive discussions between club executives and the player's representatives in recent weeks, both parties agreed to part ways, bringing a close to the 36-year-old’s second stint on Merseyside.
The Senegal international is expected to complete a transfer to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Diriyah on a 1-year contract with an option for a second year.
A Storied Everton Legacy
Gueye leaves Everton as one of the club’s most influential central midfielders of the modern era. Across two distinct spells, he clocked up 236 appearances, although he only managed to score 10 goals in all competitions as a result of his propensity for notoriously bad shooting.
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First Spell (2016–2019): Joined from Aston Villa in August 2016 for £7.1M. Quickly established himself as one of the Premier League's most prolific tacklers, earning a high-profile £29M move to Paris Saint-Germain.
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Second Spell (2022–2026): Returned to Everton in August 2022 after winning two Ligue 1 titles with PSG. Served as a key tactical anchor, featuring prominently during crucial relegation fights and remaining a reliable presence in the starting XI.
David Moyes Leads Tributes
Speaking after the official announcement, Everton manager David Moyes expressed deep gratitude for the Senegalese international’s contributions:
"Everyone at Everton is hugely grateful for Gana's dedication, professionalism, and influence on the pitch throughout his two spells at the club. His leadership qualities in and around the dressing room proved crucial, particularly in our final season at Goodison. His commitment to the club over many years was exceptional."
His tenacious tackling skills were still important to Everton last season, and it remains to be seen if Hayden Hackney will be a sufficent replacement in that area of the squad.
Reader Comments (46)
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2 Posted 24/07/2026 at 18:12:38
Well said re Gana. Loved the guy.
3 Posted 24/07/2026 at 19:03:28
Thank you for everything.
4 Posted 24/07/2026 at 19:20:05
Seamus -- last player born in the 1980s to play for Everton (Spurs away on 24 May, when aged over 37½).
Thanks to both of them.
5 Posted 24/07/2026 at 19:39:20
I for one agree, he is a little old to be doing the job Everton need and we need to move forward.
6 Posted 24/07/2026 at 20:09:36
I know he's aging but his performances and consistency compared to the likes of McNeil, Alcaraz, Iroegbunam, Keane and Tarkowski makes me think: Why is he going and not all these???
Now we know why we are still being linked with midfielders. Tim Iroegbunam is the player who could fill that role, if only he was more consistent and took care of the ball more.
I see Garner now taking that space, and Hackney taking Garner's more advanced role, hopefully creating more and scoring a few too.
7 Posted 24/07/2026 at 21:44:09
8 Posted 24/07/2026 at 21:59:52
A fantastic player for us over the last 8/9 years, but this is modern-day football... Thanks, Idrissa, but we move on.
9 Posted 24/07/2026 at 22:27:24
10 Posted 24/07/2026 at 22:33:27
"Explosive new signing announced"
11 Posted 24/07/2026 at 22:34:52
12 Posted 24/07/2026 at 22:43:09
Thank you for the time you spent playing in our colours. Top man! :)
13 Posted 24/07/2026 at 23:30:26
We will miss his work rate and positivity in the dressing room.
One of the best destroyers in midfield I've seen. Not for the purists, I am sure, but up there with the best in the job he does.
14 Posted 24/07/2026 at 23:42:42
Jeff, I'll give you a hint: it begins with 'Al-'.
15 Posted 24/07/2026 at 00:01:46
16 Posted 24/07/2026 at 00:11:42
If Coleman (and maybe Cahill) was our shrewdest signing in recent decades; Gana cannot be too far behind. Quality in his first stint and we made a massive profit on him. Then back for a free for another very good stint.
Shame we couldn't cheer him off. I'm not into emotional claims about club legends but he'll be welcome back any time and if we only had 11 of his quality, we wouldn't be scuffing around in the lower half of the Premier League.
17 Posted 24/07/2026 at 00:20:38
He will be missed. On with the new, though. Had to happen.
18 Posted 24/07/2026 at 00:20:43
Don't get me wrong: I would have given him another season, we don't have anyone better than him. I hope Moyes has a replacement lined up or we are in shit street.
As Alex Harvey belted, "Next!!!"
19 Posted 24/07/2026 at 00:24:33
That's why DM didn't play him and his mysterious injury at season's end?
20 Posted 24/07/2026 at 00:39:51
21 Posted 24/07/2026 at 01:00:35
He has been an invaluable member of the Everton midfield during both his stints with the club. I wish him all the best.
22 Posted 24/07/2026 at 01:01:07
You will be remembered as an Everton great.
23 Posted 25/07/2026 at 01:13:19
7 games without a win without you at season's end, tells us something... I hope we have the combative replacements lined up. I'm not convinced we have...
24 Posted 25/07/2026 at 01:25:05
Go well, lad, and thanks for your time here. Onwards and upwards, Blues.
25 Posted 25/07/2026 at 01:49:59
I absolutely love the man. What a player he has been for us. For me he's in the Everton all time best PL eleven with Baines and Jags as undisputedly the best we've had in his position.
And, reportedly, when he left PSG he made it clear he only wanted to come back to us so he loved us too. I'm actually a little emotional he's gone but recognise it's probably best for all parties.
Wish him all the best. I love Gana.
26 Posted 25/07/2026 at 02:29:21
27 Posted 25/07/2026 at 02:31:56
His initials are "D.H." - as in dick-head. I think Idissa has been a good player for us, but no more.
On TW I've always supported everything he, D.H has said, like me, about the cancer that was Kenwright in all but killing the entire club's future for years to come within the decades-long tenure of his self-gratifying, ruinous but essentially successful for him alone "project", courtesy of the devious Moshiri.
As a consequence we're still trophy-winning also-rans at best for seasons to come unless we find owners with the desire to elevate OUR club to the still massively respectful heights of my (long-distant) youth.
That said, an absentee owner/Toyota salesman in America doesn't inspire me at all.
28 Posted 25/07/2026 at 02:59:36
29 Posted 25/07/2026 at 04:50:37
Gana put the effort in but always made us look a man short in attack and his shooting worried more in the crowd than in goal.
Also, we didn't need him in a slapping match with one of our own. Good luck to him in Saudi.
30 Posted 25/07/2026 at 04:56:29
A fantastic athlete and a tackling beast who opposition players hated playing against. He leaves behind a gaping hole in midfield; I hope we can find a suitable replacement.
31 Posted 25/07/2026 at 06:58:18
He was never one for the spotlight, and maybe because of that, he never quite gets the appreciation he deserves from some.
A true professional from start to finish, who always put the team first. PSG thought highly enough of him to buy him.
32 Posted 25/07/2026 at 08:47:24
All the best, Idrissa.
33 Posted 25/07/2026 at 09:10:23
We should not be missing a departing 36-year-old, but in this instance we will because the team looked better when he was in it -- and we don't currently have anyone who fills his role.
34 Posted 25/07/2026 at 09:13:52
All teams need some real workhorses to allow the creative ones to properly shine. He leaves a big hole to fill but potentially we have already have some onboard who can step up a notch or two.
35 Posted 25/07/2026 at 09:16:50
I'd like us to sign his namesake as a direct replacement but, if we don't, then we may see more game time for Armstrong and Hackney with a deeper role for Garner which I think would work.
36 Posted 25/07/2026 at 09:25:26
I would have happily given him a 1-year contract.
37 Posted 25/07/2026 at 09:32:24
I had misgivings when he returned but he proved me wrong.
38 Posted 25/07/2026 at 09:42:55
Still no right-back...
39 Posted 25/07/2026 at 09:49:11
No surprise that he started all Senegal's World Cup matches despite other impressive midfield options. Thanks, Idrissa, and look forward to giving you a standing ovation when you visit Hill Dickinson Stadium.
40 Posted 25/07/2026 at 10:01:56
Plus he wasn't a 'servant'... he was a very well-paid footballer.
41 Posted 25/07/2026 at 10:11:44
Our only new signing so far is going to be vying for a place with the only player to get in the team from last year's new crop. Meanwhile, the mediocre team we've been putting out there for the last 5 years all get a year older.
42 Posted 25/07/2026 at 10:13:24
Rohl may be worth a try in centre midfield in pre-season friendlies, but we still need to recruit.
43 Posted 25/07/2026 at 10:30:44
No way could we compete with the wages on offer in Saudi, so thanks to a loyal servant and let's hope he is replaced by someone who can add something else to the team.
44 Posted 25/07/2026 at 10:55:50
To give a perspective, AC Milan have offered a 1-year deal to Luca Modric who turns 41 (yes, that's right, Forty One!) in September.
45 Posted 25/07/2026 at 11:15:36
If only half the other players had his heart and desire, we would be a much better team.
46 Posted 25/07/2026 at 11:37:19
The average age of the team we put out last year was 6 months younger than the previous season, despite a number of players being 12 months older.
And it would have been a whole year younger if Branthwaite had played instead of Keane.
Let us just think this through - despite the likes of Gana, Garner, Mykolenko, Pickford, Tarkowski all being a year older, the average age was 6 months less. That means the "mediocre team" is not the team we have been putting out for the last 5 seasons. Half of them are new.
With no Grealish, no Gana, hopefully no Keane, then by the end of this season - yes not now, but in almost 12 months time - only Pickford and Tarkowski will be over 30.
It is not an old team, just a Grand Old Team
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1 Posted 24/07/2026 at 17:30:03
Contract talks have ended and he is headed for Saudi Arabia.
What a magnificent man. Wishing him all the best.
Pape Gueye would be an ideal replacement in my view.