03/08/2026





Everton Fan Advisory Board have compiled a statement expressing outrage at the disproportionate punishments meted out to Chelsea and Everton in recent years, culminating with last month's whitewash and suspended slap on the wrist for more egregious fraudulent acts by the London club, which continues to evade any meaningful sporting sanction for their rule-breaking.

This relates to the Token fine deemed sufficient punishment for Chelsea's persistent rule-breaking after a Premier League investigation published its sanction agreement back in March 2026.