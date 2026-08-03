03/08/2026



(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

James Tarkowski said Everton want to be 'right up there, battling' this campaign after a disappointing end to last season.

Everton's hopes of European football came undone across the run-in, as the Blues failed to win across their final seven games. A promising position unravelled as a result, with Tarkowski admitting the collapse was a 'massive disappointment'.

Speaking to the Echo during the club's pre-season trip to Germany, the centre-back said he hopes Everton can improve this time around and challenge at the top end of the table.

"It was so disappointing. I was gutted with the way the season ended," he said.

"[It was so disappointing] because of how much good work we did throughout the earlier part of the season. We won some massive away games last year, so it was a massive disappointment the way it ended. But, listen, today's another day.

"There was a lot of change last year. There was new ownership, the manager had come in six months before. There were a lot of new faces around the building, and in the dressing room... The whole feeling of the club had changed over that season. I want this club to be right up there, battling, and we got close last year to getting there, but just didn't have enough in the end. Hopefully this season goes a bit different."

Tarkowski also discussed the return of Jarrad Branthwaite for pre-season, following an injury-hit season. The centre-back has recovered from his latest hamstring issue and Tarkowski hopes his injuries can now be put firmly in the rear-view mirror. He praised Branthwaite's professionalism as the 24-year-old looks to overcome his recent woes.

"We all know how good Jarrad is when he is fit and playing. He's been through a lot. I know how hard he works, he is one of the most professional players I've been around for his age. He is so in tune with his body, and what he needs now. So, fingers crossed he stays fit and on the pitch because we know what an asset to our team he is when he is."

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