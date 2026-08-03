Harry Diamond 03/08/2026 6comments  |  Jump to last

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Merlin Röhl is hoping his impressive pre-season can earn him a regular role in the Everton side this season.

The German has been a positive performer during the summer schedule and scored during the Toffees’ 2-1 win at Hamburg over the weekend. Röhl has featured in a variety of positions across the pre-season games, and featured from the right in Germany.

The 24-year-old hopes his flexibility can earn him more regular minutes in 2026/27, after starting only six games in the Premier League last season.

Röhl outlined what he feels he can bring to the Everton side this season and said his ambition is to nail down a starting spot.

“I am the type of person that will always look for things that we can do better,” Rohl told evertonfc.com after the win over Hamburg.

​“No matter how good we are. I want to be better every game, and we will speak about some things after the games. Overall, it was a good win. Hopefully we can improve in the next game.
“Because the manager loves it, it’s really important. I don’t care to be honest; I just want to play. I don’t care about the position. I’m in a good spot; the manager loves versatile players, and I am one. I think that gives me the momentum to get onto the pitch, and that’s very important for me.
“I think one of my attributes is running. That’s why I came here and why I love to play here. I love to run, I love to press. It’s in my game to run a lot and press a lot, to win balls and be in a good position for the counterattack.
“I’m looking forward to the season. I don’t want to put too much pressure on me, or the season, but of course we all know I want to improve and play a little bit more.”
 

Reader Comments (6)

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Paul Hewitt
1 Posted 03/08/2026 at 09:58:13
Once everyone is fit and we hopefully have a right back, he will just be a substitute.
Mike Hayes
2 Posted 03/08/2026 at 10:19:33
Should be one of the first names on the team sheet and be given a chance in a premier league game. Should be in against Lille as the final preseason game is usually the marker for the season start opener and who is in the first 11 barring injuries 💙
Tommy Carter
3 Posted 03/08/2026 at 10:25:28
Moyes will start the following team in the opening game of the season

Pickford

O’Brien Tarkowski Keane Mykolenko

Garner Tim KDH

NDiaye McNeil

Barry

He’ll swap Beto for Barry after half time. He’ll bring on Rohl after 60 mins.

George will come on for McNeil after 75 minutes

N’Diaye will be sold after the first game after which point George will start in his place.
Mike Hayes
4 Posted 03/08/2026 at 10:48:31
Tommy Carter - probably right you just know who’s on the team sheet - rinse and repeat 🤷
Steve Brown
5 Posted 03/08/2026 at 10:54:03
Tommy @ 3, can’t believe the line-up for Cystal Palace on 22nd August has been leaked already.
Tommy Carter
6 Posted 03/08/2026 at 11:17:27
3 points off champions league football with 7 games to go and a derby as the next match.

We need a manager where that opportunity presents as one that needs to be capitalised upon. Not one where bottle is completely lost.

There may be arguments that will say he took us to that position in the first place.

I’d argue that the quality of players that we have were more largely responsible as well as the amount of teams in a state of flux last season. Such an opportunity may not come again as Chelsea, Newcastle, Liverpool, Tottenham and Forest will all be much improved. Add city, Arsenal and Man Utd to that list as well as Bournemouth, Brentford and Brighton being better than us. There’s 11 teams for a kick off I expect us to fall behind.

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