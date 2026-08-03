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“I love to run, I love to press”: Röhl’s high-energy blueprint to win more minutes at Everton this season
Merlin Röhl is hoping his impressive pre-season can earn him a regular role in the Everton side this season.
The German has been a positive performer during the summer schedule and scored during the Toffees’ 2-1 win at Hamburg over the weekend. Röhl has featured in a variety of positions across the pre-season games, and featured from the right in Germany.
The 24-year-old hopes his flexibility can earn him more regular minutes in 2026/27, after starting only six games in the Premier League last season.
Röhl outlined what he feels he can bring to the Everton side this season and said his ambition is to nail down a starting spot.
“I am the type of person that will always look for things that we can do better,” Rohl told evertonfc.com after the win over Hamburg.“No matter how good we are. I want to be better every game, and we will speak about some things after the games. Overall, it was a good win. Hopefully we can improve in the next game.
Reader Comments (6)
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2 Posted 03/08/2026 at 10:19:33
3 Posted 03/08/2026 at 10:25:28
Pickford
O’Brien Tarkowski Keane Mykolenko
Garner Tim KDH
NDiaye McNeil
Barry
He’ll swap Beto for Barry after half time. He’ll bring on Rohl after 60 mins.
George will come on for McNeil after 75 minutes
N’Diaye will be sold after the first game after which point George will start in his place.
4 Posted 03/08/2026 at 10:48:31
5 Posted 03/08/2026 at 10:54:03
6 Posted 03/08/2026 at 11:17:27
We need a manager where that opportunity presents as one that needs to be capitalised upon. Not one where bottle is completely lost.
There may be arguments that will say he took us to that position in the first place.
I’d argue that the quality of players that we have were more largely responsible as well as the amount of teams in a state of flux last season. Such an opportunity may not come again as Chelsea, Newcastle, Liverpool, Tottenham and Forest will all be much improved. Add city, Arsenal and Man Utd to that list as well as Bournemouth, Brentford and Brighton being better than us. There’s 11 teams for a kick off I expect us to fall behind.
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1 Posted 03/08/2026 at 09:58:13