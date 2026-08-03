03/08/2026



(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Merlin Röhl is hoping his impressive pre-season can earn him a regular role in the Everton side this season. The German has been a positive performer during the summer schedule and scored during the Toffees’ 2-1 win at Hamburg over the weekend. Röhl has featured in a variety of positions across the pre-season games, and featured from the right in Germany. The 24-year-old hopes his flexibility can earn him more regular minutes in 2026/27, after starting only six games in the Premier League last season. Röhl outlined what he feels he can bring to the Everton side this season and said his ambition is to nail down a starting spot. “I am the type of person that will always look for things that we can do better,” Rohl told evertonfc.com after the win over Hamburg. ​“No matter how good we are. I want to be better every game, and we will speak about some things after the games. Overall, it was a good win. Hopefully we can improve in the next game. ​“No matter how good we are. I want to be better every game, and we will speak about some things after the games. Overall, it was a good win. Hopefully we can improve in the next game.

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“Because the manager loves it, it’s really important. I don’t care to be honest; I just want to play. I don’t care about the position. I’m in a good spot; the manager loves versatile players, and I am one. I think that gives me the momentum to get onto the pitch, and that’s very important for me.

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“I think one of my attributes is running. That’s why I came here and why I love to play here. I love to run, I love to press. It’s in my game to run a lot and press a lot, to win balls and be in a good position for the counterattack.

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“I’m looking forward to the season. I don’t want to put too much pressure on me, or the season, but of course we all know I want to improve and play a little bit more.”

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