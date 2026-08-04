04/08/2026

Bolton Wanderers 2 - 4 Everton U21s





Everton U21s ran out 4–2 winners over a senior-laden Bolton Wanderers outfit in a behind-closed-doors encounter on Tuesday afternoon.

Despite facing a Bolton team featuring a raft of experienced first-teamers — including Cyrus Christie, Eoin Toal, and John McAtee — the young Toffees played with tempo and clinical edge.

Match Summary

The Blues had a new name in goal: Laurence Shala, who had to make an impressive double save early on before Everton took the early lead.

Rocco Lambert pressed well to regain possession inside the Bolton penalty area, setting up Ceiran Loney (7') to turn home a tidy header into the corner. Bolton leveled on 14 minutes when a whipped free-kick was headed past Laurence Shala.

The match came alive in the second half as Everton's sharpness took over. Midway through the half, a fluid team move involving Jack Patterson and George Finney allowed Harry Brookes (67') to restore Everton’s lead. Ten minutes later, high pressing forced another Bolton turnover in their own third, allowing Joel Catesby (77') to make it 3–1.

Bolton pulled one back with a low strike through a crowded box to keep things interesting at 3–2, but Everton capped off a dominant display late on when Josh van Schoor drove down the left side and crossed for Amari Moses (85') to finish cleanly.

Everton U21s: Laurence Shala; Rocco Lambert, Francis Gomez, Jack Patterson, George Finney, Harry Brookes, Joel Catesby, Josh van Schoor, Ceiran Loney, Amari Moses. (Substitutes were used in the second half)

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