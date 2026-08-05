05/08/2026



(Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Everton have been encouraged to make a move for AZ Alkmaar forward Troy Parrott.

The Republic of Ireland international has been linked with a transfer to the Premier League, following a prolific period in the Eredivisie.

The 24-year-old has scored 51 goals in 94 games for AZ, and impressed during Ireland's 2026 World Cup qualification campaign. Parrott scored five times against Portugal and Hungary in November, to seal Ireland's place in the play-offs.

Everton have been named as suitors for the forward, with journalist Sebastien Vidal this morning claiming that Parrott is a name the Blues are considering, alongside Chelsea's Liam Delap.

Former Republic of Ireland international Shay Given has said Parrott is ready for a big move and believes Everton could be an ideal fit.

“Troy Parrott has been brilliant for AZ Alkmaar hasn’t he? I think he is well-suited to joining a top team back in England or in Europe because as he’s said himself, he's more suited to playing in a team that’s a bit more technical," Given told BOYLE Sports, via the Echo.

“At Tottenham Hotspur he was loaned out to different Championship clubs and the directness of that level with the long balls and physical battles didn’t suit him. That’s why he bobbed about a bit struggling to find a home.

“He’s found that now in the Dutch league because it is very technical and he’s very good at dropping back into pockets of space, getting the ball wide and getting into the box. The way David Moyes is developing this Everton team, Everton wouldn’t be the worst shout for him, actually.

“He just doesn’t suit a team that is going to play direct football, and it feels like in the Premier League there are fewer and fewer teams who aren’t moving in that direction, if I’m being honest with you.

“Troy is a player someone needs to take a punt on because he’s proved himself for club and country now with how important he has been, especially for the boys in green. He scored five goals in two games in that spree he had to get us close to the World Cup?

“It was just a phenomenal time for him and I’m sure clubs will be looking at what he can bring because he has big things ahead of him in his future.

“Some big clubs might be trying to sign him because his style of play does lend itself to playing at a higher level, but I don’t know what the fee will be. I do just hope he moves on to be honest, and hopefully there are no AZ fans reading this.

“I think he’s done his bit there, he’s played well, and now it feels like it’s time to go and take that next step again and I hope that that leads him back to the Premier League both for himself and for Irish fans as well.”

Read more - Potential Iliman Ndiaye replacements as Everton exit talk continues

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb