New stadium for AS Roma will cost €1B

Everton's sister club in the TFG franchise, AS Roma are planning to build a new stadium with estmated construction costs of at least €1B.

Tony Hibbert “gobsmacked” by James Garner’s performances this season

Everton legend Tony Hibbert has been left impressed by James Garner.

How much has The Friedkin Group invested in Everton so far?

A football finance website in Italy has been doing some sums on the investments made by The Friedkin Group at both Everton and AS Roma.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s impressive performances going under the radar, feels David Moyes

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been a positive addition to the Toffees since signing from Chelsea this summer.

Next Up: Man Utd vs Everton

So what can we make of the next Premier League game for Everton, at the home of a resurgent Manchester United finally finding form under Ruben Amorin?

Idrissa Gana Gueye backs Iliman Ndiaye to win the Ballon d’Or

Iliman Ndiaye has been in great form this season, scoring five goals for club and country so far.

Irish Toffees keep World Cup dreams alive

Troy Parrott scored a dramatic late winner against Hungary to help Ireland reach the World Cup playoffs.

How Everton's seven loaned-out players are faring

Troy Parrott with fantastic hatrick wins it for Ireland in Hungary

Ndiaye and Gueye on the losing side against Brazil

Jordan Pickford's greatest Premier League saves

Transfer window update, USA tour and commercial growth

The New Catering Model at Hill Dickinson Stadium

Michael Kenrick

Upcoming changes in the Premier League's financial rules make the nature of revenue, and specifically matchday revenue and commercial income like food and beverage (F&B), far more critical.

The James Garner right-back experiment was successful

Anjishnu Roy

Everton have moved up to 11th in the standings following their 2-0 win over Fulham at home.

Better attacking sees Everton beat the offside flag

Michael Kenrick

Everton scored five goals at the Hill Dickinson Stadium this weekend to get back to winning ways against Fulham but three of them were disallowed for some dubious offside calls.

