Fact-Check: How old are the Under-23s?

Among a number of claims made against him during the season, one comment that cropped up more than a couple of times claimed that David Unsworth had been padding his Under-23 squad with older players who should have been let go.

The trust of the claim was that Unsworth had been retaining the more experienced players too long so that he could win trophies, at the expense of giving younger players game-time to get them ready to step up to the first team.

I found the comment more than a little annoying – not just because I thought it was a cheap and relatively easy shot, but that it was almost certainly based on some preconceived notion rather than any facts – common enough of course in this blighted era of 'fake news'.

But how do you counter that? Well, I had the tools to hand in the form of a spreadsheet. The only thing missing (until now!) was the time to waste compiling the data, running the numbers, and calculating some super-accurate results.

So: Just how old are the Under-23s?

Maybe we should have an online quiz to see what people think or believe... but intuitively you would expect them to fall somewhere between 18 and 23, surely?

The table below lists the games from the aborted Premier League 2 season, with the average age of the 11-man starting line-up provided for each game:

Date Opponent Venue Score Age Aug 12 Leicester C H 0 - 0 20.2 Aug 18 Wolves A 0 - 0 21.5 Aug 23 Arsenal A 2 - 2 20.0 Aug 30 Southampton H 8 - 2 20.2 Sep 16 Blackburn R H 2 - 1 20.3 Sep 20 Brighton A 2 - 1 20.0 Sep 27 Man City H 2 - 2 20.2 Oct 18 Derby C A 1 - 4 20.1 Nov 2 Liverpool A 1 - 2 19.5 Nov 22 Tottenham H H 1 - 3 19.8 Dec 9 Leicester C A 1 - 2 19.5 Dec 16 Wolves H 3 - 2 19.2 Jan 6 Southampton A 1 - 1 20.0 Jan 13 Arsenal H 3 - 3 20.3 Jan 24 Chelsea H 2 - 2 20.3 Jan 31 Man City A 3 - 4 19.7 Feb 17 Derby C H 2 - 1 20.1 Mar 2 Chelsea A 0 - 1 19.8

If you go further and take the season average for all those games, you come up with just 20.0 years. Surely bang on the money, I would have thought?

Players' ages are calculated from their birth date to the day of the match. This is not strictly the same as the league's Under-18 or Under-23 criterion, which is defined by a player's age on January 1.

The highest average age, against Wolves, was indeed the result of David Unsworth selecting an older player: Cuco Martina, whose advanced age of 29.9 years on the day certainly skewed things. But that was in just one match.

The only other occasion when a player older than 23 appeared was Harry Charsely, in his last appearance against Spurs before being released in January. Most will remember Charsley being a special charity case where the club rather generously extended his contract for 6 months to allow him to fully recover from injury and regain match fitness before he was moved on.

The accusation is really so far off the mark. If anything, Unsworth has utilized players who are younger than you might expect, with Under-18s in the starting line-up on no less than 14 occasions.

So, case closed.

