Everton History

Looking Forward to the Past

Lyndon Lloyd chats with David France

In the aftermath of some of our darkest results in recent years, I’ve often sought the counsel of — and mutual commiseration with — Dr Everton and Sunday, following the Blues’ hugely underwhelming performance at Stamford Bridge, was just such an occasion.

We chatted about the 1969/70 season when, in what feels like a stark contrast with the current team, our players performed with passion, commitment and courage. The golden anniversary of our beloved club securing its seventh League crown is almost upon us and it was nice to hear David reminisce about one of the truly great sides from our history. Yes, those were the days.

Q: The trophy-winning teams of the 1960s produced a slew of Goodison greats and are rightly revered, even by those of us born too late to appreciate them, but it was the 1969/70 champions that were expected to go on to years of success that sadly never materialised. Nevertheless, was that title-winning team the best Everton side you’ve seen in action?

In my eyes, there are three candidates for that epithet — the champions of 1963, 1970 and 1985. While the first of Harry Catterick’s champions coupled the silk of Alex Young and Roy Vernon with the steel of Jimmy Gabriel and Tony Kay and the first of Howard Kendall’s champions boasted a formidable spine of Neville Southall, Kevin Ratcliffe, Peter Reid and Graeme Sharp and repeated its success in 1987, I believe that Goodison Park had been blessed by the gods of football when Howard Kendall, Colin Harvey and Alan Ball dovetailed perfectly to become the most stylish and most dominant midfield trio ever assembled by an English club. Where they that good? Of course not, they were better.

Back in the late-Sixties, most games were decided in midfield and, thanks to the Holy Trinity, Catterick’s men kicked off every game with the genuine belief that they were better equipped for battle than any of their opponents. No exceptions. Their neat and tidy interplay augmented by their rare blend of enchanting ball skills, sharp passing and movement, crisp tackling, adroit positioning, superior stamina, never-say-die enthusiasm … you get the gist … elevated them to the summit of the British game and into the hearts of their admirers. Yes, the 1969/70 campaign was a great time to be a Blue. Performances were breath-taking. Like most Blues on the bald side of 60, I feel privileged to have seen most of them.

But as for a three-man team? Captain Brian Labone is responsible for the tongue in cheek label. On more occasions than I can remember, he told me: ‘The only three-man team to win the League title? Nonsense. They were a sensational midfield unit sandwiched between the best defence (which conceded 19 goals at home and only 15 on the road) and the most productive attack in the land.’ When reminiscing about the 1969/70 season, Brian never hesitated to mention that Everton was the most exquisitely balanced – he would repeat balanced - team from goalkeeper to outside-left.

The newly crowned First Division Champions celebrating on Wednesday, 1 April 1970

Q: That magnificent trio you mentioned were so good and are worthy of such reverence that they now have a fabulous statue of their likeness outside St Luke’s Church. Most fans idolised Alan Ball but who was your favourite member of the Holy Trinity?

Respected as outstanding footballers in their own rights in an era of exceptional British players, Colin Harvey was the most naturally talented of the biblical trio. Of course, I may be biased because he was my favourite. I had grown up watching him progress through the junior ranks. When the first-team was playing far away from home, I would marvel at him in Central League matches alongside Tommy Wright, John Hurst, Jimmy Husband and Gerry Humphreys. I loved his precise and intricate passing as well as the way in which he grafted to win the ball, shimmied past opponents and pierced defences with perfectly weighted passes. How good was he? Despite his lack of goals, I would say that ‘The White Pele’ was the finest footballer produced by the Everton nursery system until the emergence of Wayne Rooney and remains the yardstick to measure other Goodison midfielders. Nicknamed ‘Snarler’ by Brian Labone, he is proof that even though some Everton fans like to eat their young, he persevered to win them over. Tom Davies should take encouragement that Colin was cruelly heckled and barracked during their early years. Quiet and reserved, the life-long Blue is a very special person and arguably the greatest living Evertonian.

Then there was Alan Ball who was a World Cup winner swaggering with self-confidence. Someone who made things happen, his indefatigable energy, turbo-charged Rolls Royce engine, ultra-competitive nature, non-stop commitment, passionate leadership … tell me when to stop … were the answers to the vast void in Harry Catterick’s plans created by Tony Kay’s life-time ban. He was the superstar to build his new side around. A regular match-winner, Ball netted only 10 times that season but demanded improvements in the efforts of his team-mates irrespective of his own form. Unfortunately, his words upset many of them and not all were sad to see him move to Arsenal. His fiery temperament got him into trouble with referees, but he possessed such a refined first-touch that he rarely got into trouble with the football. There was something else about the flame-haired, white-booted superstar - he was one of the worst losers that you are likely to come across on a football pitch. Alan would cry with anger after defeats. He loved Everton almost as much as he loved England.

Howard Kendall’s success as a manager tends to overshadow the fact that he was a top-class footballer. Hailed as the youngest player to appear in an FA Cup final at Deepdale, he became the finest player never to be capped by England at Goodison. Mature beyond his years, 23-year-old was noted for his football brain, expert vision and accurate long passing. Instinctively, he knew where the other two midfielders were and what they planned to do next. Then there is the small matter of him converting tackling into an art form. Always fair and never nasty, the midfielder shared Alex Parker’s uncanny knack - some say genius - of sliding into tackles and coming away with the ball. Also he possessed a rasping shot from distance. Blue to the core, Howard was a kind and generous friend who is sincerely missed.

Q: It takes a team to win trophies, particularly a League championship and there were plenty of the players from the 1969/70 side inducted into the Gwladys Street Hall of Fame. What are your memories of the other members of the small first-team squad?

The 17-man squad was special because it was composed of a bunch of home-grown youngsters augmented by the experience of previous champions such as Brian Labone, Johnny Morrissey and Gordon West, and enhanced by big-money signings such as Alan Ball, Howard Kendall and Keith Newton. Back then there was very little squeezing of square pegs into round holes. Because the Central League side mirrored the first-team, youngsters were promoted seamlessly into the senior line-up. The Everton manager at that time was not shy to give youth a chance. Perhaps, that’s something we can learn from the past?

While this the special chemistry of youth and experience could have been a product of good planning by the Goodison hierarchy, I believe that once in a generation the gods of football provide the ideal formula for the beautiful game and in late-Sixties they chose Goodison Park for their divine intervention.

Because many young and international ToffeeWebbers may not be familiar with all squad members, here are my pen-pictures. Remember they are from the top of the head of someone who is recovering from a stroke:

Gordon West: At his best, which was often, Gordon’s courage, positioning and reflexes approached those of Neville Southall. However the most expensive keeper in the world back in 1962 became increasingly prone to matchday nerves and unforced errors. As a result, his form fluctuated until he lost his place in September 1970. Of course, as most Blues know, he was a wonderful character with a wicked sense of humour and the crowned head of the dressing room. He liked to brag to me that he was ‘the only FA Cup winner never to kick a ball in a Wembley final’ and could throw it 50 yards are more with great precision. ‘Gorgeous Gordon’ played in all 42 League games that season and I think my dear friend recalled every one of them to me in no little detail.

Tommy Wright: Alan Ball often told me that the one weakness of the 1969/70 side was that the defenders were too soft. In his words: ‘We lacked bite.’ Clearly, he had forgotten about Tommy. A life-long and devoted Evertonian, the England right-back was a warrior who could sprint like Gary Stevens and tackle like Alex Parker or if required like Tony Kay. Check out YouTube, Tommy was man of match when England clashed with Brazil in the 1970 World Cup. Proudly, he was an ever-present that season for his one and only club. How good was he? Well, George Best told me that the right-back’s speed of recovery made Tommy his most difficult opponent.

Sandy Brown: Even though his legacy and our folklore is tainted by memories of his immaculately headed own goal against Liverpool that season, our only home defeat, the somewhat ungainly Scotsman was a natural athlete and a versatile and rugged left-back. In the late-Sixties, my old pal Neville Smith – writer of the Golden Vision television drama – asked Bob Shankly which player he would like in his team. His response: ‘Sandy Brown – he’s wasted at Everton.’ Clearly, the Liverpool boss was impressed by the thunderbolts from his left-foot and knock-blows from left-fist. Remember the words of the Boys’ Pen? ‘What’s the things we love the most – Sandy Brown and beans on toast!’

Keith Newton: The established star was equality equipped to play both right-back and left-back for Everton and England. He was an elegant mid-season addition, but his performances were surprisingly inconsistent and failed to reflect his pedigree. In short, we didn’t see the best of him. Before his premature death, I met with him in Blackburn. He complained that his time at Bellefield involved too much fitness training especially running and not enough ball work.

Frank Darcy: The big 22-year-old was a reliable and versatile defender in era of one substitute per game to replace an injured team-mate. Everton made only a dozen substitutions throughout the season and the no-nonsense Scouser was used on five occasions to manage games – when a team-mate was ‘injured’ - to their fruitful conclusion. Cruelly, his subsequent career at Tranmere was truncated by his own injuries and he made only a handful of appearances before retiring. Since then, he has been a match-going Blue and a great spinner of royal blue yarns.

Tommy Jackson: At age 23, he was a tireless grafter who should be mentioned in every conversation about the Holy Trinity. Though not blessed with the skills of Kendall, Harvey or Ball, his contributions were significant. Previously a part-timer at Glentoran, Tommy stepped up to deputize for Howard Kendall during the first six games of the season and then for Colin Harvey in eight games in mid-season. Of course, it’s part of our folklore that his bruising interactions with Alan Ball during training sessions and especially the 1970 Public Practice match resulted in cancellation of that traditional Blues versus Ambers fixture. To spend an hour in conversion with the eloquent Ulsterman is one of the joys of football.

Brian Labone: My old pal was something that our beloved club has missed in recent years – a well-respected skipper. A magnificent pivot – who rarely ventured forward, he was commanding in the air, astute at reading game and expert at timing tackles. Also he was admired throughout the game for his Corinthian sportsmanship. A characteristic that didn’t please at least one of his team-mates, namely Alan Ball. Brian was no pal of his England comrade who referred to him as ‘Mr Softy’. Unfortunately, the life-long Blue was injured at Turf Moor – in a collision with Gordon West – and missed the final eight games of the run-in. Perhaps, my words are biased. Brian was a wonderful friend and I like to think of him as the club’s ambassador in heaven. Matchdays aren’t quite the same without him.

John Hurst: At age 22, he was another ever-present and unsung hero of the 1969/70 season and many more. John was a gifted and unruffled footballer and a top-class central defender who was the ideal partner for Brian Labone. Many claim that Howard Kendall was the best player not to be capped by England, but I concur with Brian that John deserves that title. He was so consistent. If he ever had an average game, then I don’t remember it. Also John contributed five important goals that season.

Roger Kenyon: Nicknamed ‘The Assassin’ by his team-mates, the 20-year-old centre-half was an almost seamless replacement for Brian Labone. Fast, courageous and granite-like hard, he excelled during the run-in. For those unfamiliar with his story, Roger is lucky to be alive. He was involved in a car crash. With his face and throat filled with glass, the future Everton captain was initially pronounced dead at the scene.

Jimmy Husband: A 22-year-old product of Catterick’s youth development initiatives. Even though ‘Skippy’ disputes that his confidence was impacted by a vicious foul by Dave Mackay in late-1968, subsequently he was no longer the fearless and unorthodox forward wandering across the pitch into open spaces and terrifying his markers. At his best, he was an unplayable forward who would set off on mazy dribbles during which no-one knew what he was going to do next – including Jimmy. He loves to joke that he wasn’t the most skillful winger but was fast enough to catch up with the ball. Anyone who has met him will confirm that he is a lovely modest man. Surprisingly, he netted only 6 League goals, compared with his tally of 19 goals in the previous season.

Alan Whittle: At age 19. Alan was heralded by the media as the next Denis Law and by his manager as ‘the greatest Everton discovery of all-time’. Boasting immense confidence, Alan enjoyed a sensational spell during the run-in when he replaced Jimmy Husband and notched one goal per game – most of them match-winners. A genuine character, he has never been reluctant to proclaim that his goals secured the title. Nowadays, you don’t see him it at Goodison on matchdays. I miss his company, knowledge and riveting tales.

Joe Royle: Acclaimed as an FA Cup winning manager, I fondly remember ‘Big Joe’ as a formidable spearhead. At 6 ft 1 in, he was dominant in the air, deceptively skillful on the floor and a tremendous marksman with a keen eye for goal and a powerful shot. Incredibly, he was still only 20 when he netted 18 times and five penalties in his 42 League appearances during of the 1969/70 season. Something of a gentle giant, Tony Kay admits that the manager required him to kick the raw novice in training to anger him and toughen him up. Clearly, it worked; Joe became the club’s top scorer for five seasons. Another true gentleman with royal blue blood and a tremendous sense of humour.

Gerry Humphreys: At age 23, the Welsh left-winger played one game that campaign as a deputy for Johnny Morrissey. It was his final first-team appearance before his transfer to Crystal Palace that summer. A direct and pacey striker, the previous season he had scored a memorable goal against Leicester City. I can picture Peter Shilton throwing the ball some 50 yards to Gerry’s feet who, without any hesitation, smashed it back past him.

John Morrissey: Often Catterick’s 4-3-3 system reverted to 4-4-2 with Johnny as the fourth mid-fielder and release valve when his defenders where under pressure. Brian Labone claimed that Johnny needed his muscle-man physique to carry his tons of skills. While respected for his ability to look after himself and his team-mates, he possessed sublime ball control and ability to outwit defenders at will. The wing wizard netted 9 times that season and remains one of my all-time favourites. People forget his contributions to the club capturing the 1963 title.

As the founder of the Everton’s Former-Players’ Foundation back in 1999, I was fortunate to interact face-to-face with my heroes – except Johnny Morrissey who ironically was living in the USA at the time. The vast majority were modest. All were blue to the core. Since then I’ve been saddened by the premature deaths of Keith Newton at age 56, Alan Ball at 62, Brian Labone at 66, Gordon West at 69, and Howard Kendall at 69. They were great losses to the fabric of our beloved club. Today only nine members of the squad remain, and I trust that the club will celebrate their deeds and title-winning accomplishments in front of a full-house at Goodison in April 2020.

Barnett, West, Rankin

Dixon (coach), Hurst, Royle, Labone, Kenyon, Brown, Kendall, Catterick (manager)

Whittle, Morrissey, Humphreys, Husband, Jackson, Wright, Ball, Harvey

Q: Even 50 years on there must be many memories and matches that have stuck with you. Are there any that particularly stand out from that season?

There are times when the penny drops that you are watching an exceptional side. During my 63 years attending Goodison only three occasions come readily to mind. First is the sight of Alex Young out-jumping the defence of our closest rivals at Goodison in 1963. We were so superior that day that we should have battered Tottenham by 6-0. Like many Blues, I was convinced that, with five games to go, we would win the title. Next is Andy Gray’s spectacular flying header into the same Gwladys Street net against Sunderland in 1985 when we recovered from a goal down to score some truly exquisite goals. With 10 League games remaining, we won the next five and captured the title against QPR at Goodison. Finally, there is the 5-2 destruction of Chelsea in 1970. The much-hyped title-decider was a memorable afternoon. I recall that Howard Kendall netted at the Park End before a visitor had even touched the ball. In fact, the darlings of the London media didn’t show up for the first hour during which we went 5-0 up. That day, I refused to count my chickens, but knew that we were a truly exceptional side destined for glory.

Compressed by the requirements of the impending World Cup in Mexico, our fixture schedule was so congested that we seemed to cheer a triumph every other day. In fact, Everton notched seven victories in 25 days during the sprint to the finish line. My favourite memory is the match at the Victoria Ground just 48 hours later on Easter Monday. My father and I joined 20,000 other Blues on the terraces to witness a tense affair until Alan Whittle netted the only goal. I can picture the post-match hullabaloo and, most of all, the drive home. We hadn’t travelled far before my father stopped to help some fans who, in his eyes, were too young to be hitch-hiking. As a result, four youngsters squeezed into the back of the Ford Cortina and two others crammed next to me on the front bench-seat. We hadn’t gone 100 yards before the driver complained that he was unable to access the gear shift. Sacrifice was required. Rather than ditch one or two Blues by the roadside like unwanted puppies, the smallest youth volunteered to join the spare tyre in the boot. With his limbs drawn up to his torso, he resembled an East German contortionist heading towards Checkpoint Charlie.

No-one heard him complaining. In truth, it would have been impossible to have done so above the merrymaking. The sight of the Ford Cortina decorated with scarves prompted other vehicles to sound their horns. The honking was drowned by the singing. We spent most of the journey belting out: ‘Bless them all, bless them all, the long and the short and the tall. Bless wee Bally and Big Joe too, bless all the boys who are wearing royal blue.’ The verses were repeated until he had covered every member of the first-team squad including Frank Darcy and Gerry Humphreys. As we approached Merseyside, this cacophony was augmented by fist-pumping pedestrians. Together, we screamed our undying love for Everton. At first, we sang: ‘And now you’ve gotta believe us ... we’re gonna win the League’. Through the streets of Wavertree, the youngsters on the rear-seat mimicked the taunts of Muhammad Ali to Ernie Turrel, the heavy-weight title-challenger who insisted on calling him Cassius Clay in 1967. The Cortina reverberated with cries of ‘What’s-our-name … Ev-er-ton’. As for the contortionist? He was released from solitary confinement outside St Anthony's Church on Scotland Road. The youngster, still in a fetal position, appeared slightly disoriented by his experience. Upon closer inspection, he displayed the signs of euphoria rather than those associated with oxygen starvation.

Of course, we secured the League title two days later. This time I joined both my father and mother at Goodison - a building site where the partially-built Top Balcony, a massive physical structure and an even bigger sign of the club’s ambitions, dwarfed the remnants of the old Archibald Leitch stand. I doubt that anyone there has forgotten the joy of arguably our finest-ever team being crowned champions. There was no stopping Catterick’s men against West Brom. After Alan Whittle netted his mandatory goal, my father wrapped me in the type of hug that a Kodiak bear would admire. After Colin Harvey scored an absolute cracker, my mother jumped up and down like the winner on an American game show. At the final whistle, the three of us were near to tears bewildered by the enormity of the accomplishment and the knowledge that Catterick’s young side was on the verge of a football dynasty. We felt blessed to be Blues.

Q: Most Blues know of your sterling efforts in establishing the Everton Former Players’ Foundation with the aim of helping some of the very players we’ve discussed here. I’ve always admired your vision and efforts to bring Evertonians together, not least with the famous Hall of Fame Dinners. Tell me about the 2001 reunion.

The trustees of the Former-Players’ Foundation organized the first official reunion of the 1969/70 championship-winning side in 2001. It was a special event for two players. Sandy Brown had been extremely ill and needed a couple of walking sticks to get around. I had visited his home in Blackpool and promised to arrange for him to ‘tread the bonnie turf one last time.’ When he arrived at Goodison for the pre-match lunch, I observed that he didn’t have a warm coat. To redress the situation, I popped down to the Megastore and acquired a dozen or so Puma overcoats, identical to that worn by Walter Smith in the dugout, to make sure that the former-players looked like a team and that no-one appeared out of place. As expected, the Scottish defender received a hero’s welcome as he hobbled onto the pitch. By the time Sandy joined his team-mates in the centre-circle, he had tears streaming down his face. He wasn’t alone.

Sandy was followed by Brian Labone. You may recall that the captain had been injured towards the end of the season and Alan Ball had been presented with the silverware in his absence after the West Brom triumph. More than anything, I wanted Brian to stride onto the Goodison pitch holding the famous trophy high above his head. It’s an iconic piece of silverware. I know because I ogled it throughout the pre-match meal. I was entranced by the intricate relief work of its Victorian silversmiths. Everton was the first club to be awarded the trophy and I searched through the inscriptions to show our name to Brian. He retorted: ‘It’s something that I hope we never win again.’

The reunion of Labone, Brown, West, Husband, Whittle at Goodison in 2001

Q As I mentioned earlier, at the time that wonderful 1969/70 side seemed poised for the kind of footballing dynasty that the rabble across the Park ended up enjoying during the 1970s, a decade that ended up being disappointingly barren for the Blue half of the City? Where did it go wrong, do you think?

While the finest footballing team in the land rarely received the plaudits outside of the North West, I was convinced that such a young and cultured squad – with eight members aged 23 and younger - would get better, sweep away everything in front of it and compete for the domestic and European honours for six seasons or more. Oddly, despite finishing nine points ahead of second-place Leeds United (equivalent to 13 points in today’s three points-for-a-win system), we failed to convert our 1970 success into a royal blue dynasty. To this day, I’ve struggled to come to terms with the decline and eventual demise.

The reigning champions earned just three points from the first six games of the 1970/71 season and slumped to the foot of the table. Some blamed World Cup fatigue - Brian Labone, Alan Ball, Tommy Wright and Keith Newton having represented England in Mexico. Others claimed that our high-tempo tactics accelerated the wear and tear to key men. Alan Ball struggled with a pelvic problem which prevented him from getting up and down the pitch as often as he would've liked, Colin Harvey was troubled by a hip complaint as well as inflammation of an optic nerve and Brian Labone suffered from Achilles tendinitis.

Not surprisingly, there has been much speculation. Was it Harry Catterick’s failing health, the manager’s disciplinarian style, the departure of head coach Wilf Dixon, Alan Ball’s frustration and incessant moaning, the imminent retirement of ageing key men, the lack of quality acquisitions? Had we beaten Panathinaikos in the European Cup quarter-final on that ill-fated Wednesday in late-March 1970 and Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final on the following Saturday, who knows what we might have achieved. Perhaps that’s something for ToffeeWebbers to debate.

The longer our current trophy drought — now the longest in Everton’s history — drags on, the greater the feeling among some fans that we, as a fanbase, need to stop clinging so much to our history. I can’t say that I share the notion that it is somehow holding us back from achieving the success that has been denied us for so long; for me, the financial realities and the mis-managed recruitment of recent years are more to blame.

Everton FC has a history that few clubs can rival and, in my view, its past achievements can serve as an example and an inspiration to the current and future teams. If and when we move into our new home on the banks of the royal blue Mersey and we have a museum showcasing the times when the Toffees truly were the best in the land, this rich history will be the link between our storied past and a promising new future.

We shouldn’t be afraid to deify these heroes of the past and I love to hear David's stories from watching some of Goodison's greatest in action. Their feats and accomplishments on the field form the metaphorical pillars of the club we now follow. will we ever reach those heights again? If so, I look forward to the arrival of the likes of Alan Ball, Colin Harvey, Howard Kendall, Joe Royle, Brian Labone and Sandy Brown. Of course, I wonder if they would sign for the Everton of today?

In the words of Welsh chart-topper Mary Hopkin from the late-Sixties …

Those were the days my friend

We thought they'd never end

We'd sing and dance forever and a day

We'd live the life we choose

We'd fight and never lose

For we were young and sure to have our way

La la la la

Those were the days, oh yes those were the days

To read more about this remarkable season, please check out ‘Gwladys Street’s Holy Trinity – Kendall, Harvey & Ball’ by David France & Becky Tallentire published in 2000 by Skript Publishing (ISBN 1 874799 14 8). The collection of memories and anecdotes from players, friends and fans forms a remarkable work of adulation and provides testimony to the finest midfield trio Goodison has ever seen.

