1966 (and all that) – Part 2

Goodison Park was chosen as one of the stadiums to host matches in the 1966 World Cup; this second part covers recollections of the Quarter-Final and Semi-Final games.

Portugal 5 - 3 North Korea

World Cup Quarter Final: Saturday, 23 July 1966

Referee. Menachem Ahkenazi (Israel)

Attendance. 40,248

Scorers: Eusebio 4, Augusto; Park Seung-Zin, Lee Dong-Woon, Yang Seung-Kook

Portugal: Periera, Morais, Baptista, Garca, Vicenta, Hilario, Coluna [Capt], Torres, Eusebio, Simoes, Augusto.

strong>North Korea: Lee Chang-Myung, Shin Yung-Kyoo, Lim Zoong-Sun, Ha Yung-Won, Oh Yoon-Kyung, Pak Seung-Zin, Im Seung-Hwi, Pak Doo-Ik, Han Bong-Zin, Lee Dong-Woon, Yang Seung-Kook.

A unique match, certainly no other had such a gob-smacking start, whereas Brazil had seemed petrified of the Portuguese attack, the Koreans attacked the Portuguese defence which was weaker – logical really.

They were a goal up in less than a minute, Han Bong-Zin rolled the ball square from the right and Park Seun-Zin struck it cleanly with the outside of his left foot into the top left corner, then Han Bong-Zin's cross from the right went all the way through to Yang Sung-Kook on the left of the goal line, his instinctive cross was turned into the empty net by Lee Dong-Woon.

The crowd had just started chanting "We want three" when they got it; Park Doo-Ik's shot fell to Yang Seung-kook who kept his cool to take the ball around a defender and leaving Periera standing with a strong shot, and the crowd rubbing their eyes.

Common consensus has it that North Korea lost the match by maintaining all-out attack instead of protecting their lead, but they were always going to be under threat as Eusebio got into his stride.

First, he cracked home Augusto's through ball, and then converted two penalties, both being directed to the keeper's right. The first when Torres was fouled by a man half his height; the other when his own forceful run down the left was ended by an illegal sliding tackle. His fourth goal was similar to his first, shooting without breaking stride. He played a part in the fifth too, his corner being headed back across goal by Torres, for Augusto to head in unopposed. It was Eusebio's match, but he had to share it some of the "Little People".

I was in my usual spec behind the Park End goal, and all the early action took place at the Gwladys Street end. We couldn't believe what we were witnessing. When Eusebio scored his first penalty, he raced into the net to retrieve the ball, he was certainly fired up. After the match, my mates and I agreed that North Korea were a little naive in not playing a more defensive game, but they certainly left their mark on a truly remarkable game.

West Germany 2 - 1 Russia

Semi-Final: Tuesday, 25 July 1966Referee: Concetto Lo Belli (Italy)Attendance: 38,273

Scorers: Halle, Beckenbauer; Porkujan.

West Germany: Tilkowski, Lutz, Friedel, Schellinger, Beckenbauer, Schultz,Weber, Held, Seeler, Overath, Emmerich.

Russia: Yashin, Ponomaryev, Shesternev, Danelov, Varonin, Sabo, Khusainov, Chislenko, Banishevsky, Malofeyevm, Porkujan.

If you liked raw meat this was the place to be, with one side built like bull calves, the other more "Hammer than Sickle"; it all came down to who had more men standing at the end. Germany were almost ahead on that count early on, Sabo twisting his ankle trying to foul Beckenbauer and needing a pain-killing injection at half time.

Near the end of the first half, Schellinger went into a typical tackle on Chislenko, who was about half his size and weight. He took the man and the ball, leaving Chislenko clutching his ankle, then showed the other side of his game by running powerfully upfield, before hitting a pass to the right-hand side of the penalty area, where it was met by Haller's diagonal run and strong shot. 1-0 to the Germans.

A limping Chislenko lost the ball to Held, and gave him a clip on the back of the ankle. By the standards of this tournament, it was an innocuous foul, but Lo Belli sent him off.

Beckenbauer scored the second goal by drifting outside a pack of players on the edge of the area, before shooting left-footed just inside the left-hand post. Yashin, who stood and watched, was either unsighted or thought that the ball was going wide.

Porkujan scored when Tilkowski dropped the ball, Banishevsky then headed over the bar but, even on an off-day, the Germans had shown what they were made of, and Chislenko knew what that felt like.

I watched the game from uncharted territory – the Gwladys Street terraces. I don't know how that came about because I purchased my tickets in a job lot.

I thought that Chislenko was unlucky to have been sent off for what's been termed an "innocuous tackle" and I also think that it was the most disappointing game of the five we had the good fortune to watch.

The Complete Book of the World Cup 1930 to 1994 – Cris Freddi.

