Report

Take the points, move on

While it’s tempting to write these remaining games off as a box-ticking exercise or a lengthy pre-season schedule ahead of what will hopefully (but might not turn out to be) a more normal 2020-21 campaign, there are still points there to be won and European qualification spots to be claimed.

In that respect, while this was an utterly forgettable game, dragged down by a truly dreadful first half, Everton accomplished the most important thing — they eked out a victory that moves them back into the top half of the table at least until a couple of the sides they have displaced play their 31st fixture.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team also avoided adding to the tally of injured players and with the luxury of a full week off now until they face Leicester City at Goodison Park, the Italian might be able to welcome back a couple of absentees before his charges next kick a ball in anger.

That these Everton players have been off for three months and had only played their first full, competitive 90 minutes three games ago (whereas Norwich had an extra couple of days’ preparation) showed at times this evening at Carrow Road, not least during those pedestrian first 45. But they did enough in the end to stand firm at the back, preserve a second successive clean sheet and grab the game’s only goal 10 minutes into the second half.

Indeed, the corner that delivered the crucial strike via the head of Michael Keane came as a result of Everton’s first concerted spell of pressure, itself a product of a half-time substitution by Ancelotti and a tactical shift that gave Ales Iwobi greater license to drift into his more favoured central to help build attacks.

The Nigerian has been the subject of much criticism from certain quarters this season, as has Tom Davies but where the former came into his own the longer the match wore on and arguably emerged as the Blues’ man of the match., the latter was hooked at half-time following as aimless and disappointing a display he has ever produced.

With Ancelotti and Marcel Brands plotting their summer transfer business with the need to strengthen central midfield high on their agenda following the sale of Morgan Schneiderlin, Davies has a claim to stake in this side but he will, unfortunately, have left his manager doubtful that the young Scouser is capable of a starting role.

The rest of the starting XI didn’t play especially badly on an individual level; they were simply unproductive, ineffective and lacking any genuine attacking threat as a collective apart from an early foray down the left that ended with Bernard teasing in a cross that Dominic Calvert-Lewin couldn’t get underneath and headed behind.

The striker had a 20-yard effort comfortably gathered by Tim Krul and put in an inviting delivery of his own that eluded Richarlison but apart from that, Everton didn’t come close to worrying the scoreline.

Norwich actually had the more dangerous openings before the halfway stage. Onel Hernandez’s. mazy run ended with a shot that deflected off Mason Holgate and had Jordan Pickford scrambling to his left before it bounced off the outside of the post.

Ondrej Duda fired a direct free-kick into the defensive wall and Lukas Rupp forced Pickford into a two-fisted save in stoppage time.

With Gylfi Sigurdsson introduced in central midfield in place of Davies and Iwobi allowed to roam a little more, Everton looked much more fluid going forward in the early stage of the second period and within a couple of minutes of the restart, Richarlison had forced their first corner with a shot from the angle that was blocked behind.

It was from a corner from the other side, won by Seamus Coleman, that Lucas Digne picked out Keane with a flighted dead-ball delivery and the centre-half glanced the ball inside the far post with his head.

Initially, Everton didn’t rest on their laurels and first Calvert-Lewin tested Krul with a shot from the edge of the box that the Dutchman palmed over, and then the Canaries’ defence rebuffed another effort from Richarlison before Calvert-Lewin missed disappointingly with a header from an excellent Iwobi cross.

But as the half wore on, Norwich began to grow in belief and it felt for a while as though the inevitable equaliser would come. Alexander Tettey saw a speculative effort deflected wide, André Gomes almost turned the ball past Pickford trying to defend McLean’s cross and substitute Adam Idah also had a shot blocked behind.

A late free-kick when late substitute Moise Kean was felled on the edge of the box by Todd Cantwell gave Digne a chance to seal it from a direct free-kick but he curled over the crossbar with Leighton Baines, also on for the last few minutes, also in attendance and, probably, the better candidate to take it.

Ancelotti admitted afterwards that Everton hadn’t played well but he was clearly happy to have got the victory, the Toffees’ first in five matches. Seven points separate them from fifth and sixth place, quite a sizeable gap with only seven games to go but stranger things have happened and Ancelotti’s men still have to go to three of the teams that sit close above them before the end of the campaign.

Follow @Everton1an

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer