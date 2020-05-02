Seasons2019-20Everton News
CBD company 'in talks' to sponsor Everton
The CEO of Swissx, a leading producer of cannabinoid products, has revealed that his company is in advanced talks to become Everton's new shirt sponsor.
Founded by billionaire Alki David, Swissx have been linked with a big-money deal for the naming rights to Barcelona's Nou Camp Stadium but an agreement there appears a fair way off.
Now, Insider quote David in an exclusive where he says his firm is in negotiations to replace SportPesa as Everton's main commercial partner — although any deal would require that Swissx display their logo in something other than its standard red.
“I'm not walking away from Barca, I'm keeping the door wide open,” David told Insider.
“But we are now engaged with Everton to take over their shirt. The front of their shirt.
“They contacted me and have already offered designs with the whole Swissx logo in blue, which I'm not crazy about, but it will look nice.
“When I first came to England, everybody was supporting Man United and Liverpool, and everybody was red,” he continued.
“Being contrary, I liked blue and I liked the logo so randomly I selected Everton to support. So it's sort of a mystical come around.”
The report says that Everton declined to comment on David's claims but if anything concrete should come from it, the Blues would be the first Premier League club to partner with a producer of cannabis-based products.
(Insider's initial report claimed that former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson was co-owner of Swissx but this has since been corrected.)
Would we change from The Z-Cars theme to Afroman's 'Because I got high'?
Might make it easier watching our lot if we’re all spaced out.
Every post on here might sound similar to our mate over in New Brighton cosmic waves!-
I read more than post on here these days but think your views have been pretty closely aligned to my own over the years going way back to the latter days of the Moyes era.
But, come on, with Rocky and Mike Tyson on board, we’ll be knockout!!!
(Admittedly, the cannabis will help with the match day experience).
I’m sure both of these heavyweights would knock some sense into the PL and null and void it now.
Hopefully, Marvellous Marvin Hagler will come in as our attacking coach.
As for Barcelona, renaming their stadium Hemp Nou should be a joint venture.
That was a smokin comment
I imagine it could be plain white on the blue shirt? Can’t imagine blue on blue! They already taking that med?
It’s a medicinal product, not a recreational drug. That’s socially more responsible than beer or gambling, so a step up in that respect.
Colour of logo is unfortunate, but in white on a blue shirt is ok.
CBD oil company so people might get sniffy over the cannabis thing, but it’s a medicinal product, not a recreational drug! 😃
CEO is an American Evertonian and one of the co-owners is former Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Mike Tyson!
They wanted to sponsor Camp Nou naming rights, but Barca worried they will become known as Narca if they accept!! 😂😂