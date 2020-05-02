Seasons2019-20Everton News

CBD company 'in talks' to sponsor Everton

Saturday, 2 May, 2020 23comments  |  Jump to last

The CEO of Swissx, a leading producer of cannabinoid products, has revealed that his company is in advanced talks to become Everton's new shirt sponsor.

Founded by billionaire Alki David, Swissx have been linked with a big-money deal for the naming rights to Barcelona's Nou Camp Stadium but an agreement there appears a fair way off.

Now, Insider quote David in an exclusive where he says his firm is in negotiations to replace SportPesa as Everton's main commercial partner — although any deal would require that Swissx display their logo in something other than its standard red.

“I'm not walking away from Barca, I'm keeping the door wide open,” David told Insider.

“But we are now engaged with Everton to take over their shirt. The front of their shirt.

“They contacted me and have already offered designs with the whole Swissx logo in blue, which I'm not crazy about, but it will look nice.

“When I first came to England, everybody was supporting Man United and Liverpool, and everybody was red,” he continued.

“Being contrary, I liked blue and I liked the logo so randomly I selected Everton to support. So it's sort of a mystical come around.”

The report says that Everton declined to comment on David's claims but if anything concrete should come from it, the Blues would be the first Premier League club to partner with a producer of cannabis-based products.

(Insider's initial report claimed that former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson was co-owner of Swissx but this has since been corrected.)  

Reader Comments (23)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Karl Masters
1 Posted 02/05/2020 at 15:41:29
So we are in line to have Swissx as our shirt sponsor next season.

CBD oil company so people might get sniffy over the cannabis thing, but it’s a medicinal product, not a recreational drug! 😃

CEO is an American Evertonian and one of the co-owners is former Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Mike Tyson!

They wanted to sponsor Camp Nou naming rights, but Barca worried they will become known as Narca if they accept!! 😂😂

Patrick McFarlane
2 Posted 02/05/2020 at 16:12:16
Karl, I read about that, but apparently Everton wouldn't comment about the possibility of shirt-sponsorship. The CEO Alki David seems a bit of a crazy character being sued and counter-suing US TV companies.

Would we change from The Z-Cars theme to Afroman's 'Because I got high'?

John Keating
3 Posted 02/05/2020 at 16:28:37
Should get those sponsors
Might make it easier watching our lot if we’re all spaced out.

Every post on here might sound similar to our mate over in New Brighton cosmic waves!-

Jason Conlan
4 Posted 02/05/2020 at 23:33:32
CBD oil doesn't get you high Patrick and John as they remove the THC
Mike Hughes
5 Posted 02/05/2020 at 23:55:41
John K #3

I read more than post on here these days but think your views have been pretty closely aligned to my own over the years going way back to the latter days of the Moyes era.

But, come on, with Rocky and Mike Tyson on board, we’ll be knockout!!!
(Admittedly, the cannabis will help with the match day experience).

I’m sure both of these heavyweights would knock some sense into the PL and null and void it now.

Hopefully, Marvellous Marvin Hagler will come in as our attacking coach.

Scott Ewers
6 Posted 03/05/2020 at 00:11:21
I would think that Everton could attract a shirt sponsor that people have heard of. That’s all.
Jack Convery
7 Posted 03/05/2020 at 00:27:42
The Preseason friendly against Swiss Champions would make a decent away weekend, a lot easier than West Africa.
Paul Hewitt
8 Posted 03/05/2020 at 01:04:01
What a joke
Derek Thomas
9 Posted 03/05/2020 at 01:13:03
Scott@6; Like Hafnia?
Mike Gaynes
10 Posted 03/05/2020 at 01:14:57
All this toke about cannabis is generating some serious buzz, but to be blunt I'm a little doobie-ous. Let's put a lid on the pot speculation and nip it in the bud until we're able to weed out the straight dope. The club should be able to hash out soon whether there's some real schwag here or it's just a bunch of hookah.

As for Barcelona, renaming their stadium Hemp Nou should be a joint venture.

Anthony Murphy
12 Posted 03/05/2020 at 01:24:49
Well that’s one headline I thought I’d never see.
Phil Sammon
13 Posted 03/05/2020 at 01:33:42
A red shirt sponsor?
Denny Kerr
14 Posted 03/05/2020 at 01:59:48
Mike #10,

That was a smokin comment

Alan McGuffog
15 Posted 03/05/2020 at 02:18:18
Minik Hansen
16 Posted 03/05/2020 at 04:38:31
Red sponsor, kinda like the color situation with Spurs AIA.

I imagine it could be plain white on the blue shirt? Can’t imagine blue on blue! They already taking that med?

Minik Hansen
17 Posted 03/05/2020 at 04:44:17
Oh and by the way, Alki David. You didn’t choose Everton. Everton chose you. COYB. NSNO.
Darryl Ritchie
18 Posted 03/05/2020 at 05:16:05
That logo looks a lot like the Canadian maple leaf...with a Swiss cross in the middle. Pot is legal here. Is there a connection?
Alan J Thompson
19 Posted 03/05/2020 at 05:36:47
Mike Tyson and cannabis, would that be some blow if it happened?
Karl Masters
20 Posted 03/05/2020 at 06:29:45
It would get us higher up the table...
Karl Masters
21 Posted 03/05/2020 at 06:33:54
I think we should be glad of any major sponsor in the next few years to be honest.

It’s a medicinal product, not a recreational drug. That’s socially more responsible than beer or gambling, so a step up in that respect.

Colour of logo is unfortunate, but in white on a blue shirt is ok.

Tony Abrahams
22 Posted 03/05/2020 at 06:36:49
I can’t wait for Tyson to fight Rocky, at Goodison!
Ajay Gopal
23 Posted 03/05/2020 at 07:22:36
Tsk, tsk, Mike (5) and Tony (22), how can you leave 'True Blue' Tony out of this?
Colin Glassar
24 Posted 03/05/2020 at 07:47:38
This sounds a bit cuckoo to me.

