CBD company 'in talks' to sponsor Everton

The CEO of Swissx, a leading producer of cannabinoid products, has revealed that his company is in advanced talks to become Everton's new shirt sponsor.

Founded by billionaire Alki David, Swissx have been linked with a big-money deal for the naming rights to Barcelona's Nou Camp Stadium but an agreement there appears a fair way off.

Now, Insider quote David in an exclusive where he says his firm is in negotiations to replace SportPesa as Everton's main commercial partner — although any deal would require that Swissx display their logo in something other than its standard red.

“I'm not walking away from Barca, I'm keeping the door wide open,” David told Insider.

“But we are now engaged with Everton to take over their shirt. The front of their shirt.

“They contacted me and have already offered designs with the whole Swissx logo in blue, which I'm not crazy about, but it will look nice.

“When I first came to England, everybody was supporting Man United and Liverpool, and everybody was red,” he continued.

“Being contrary, I liked blue and I liked the logo so randomly I selected Everton to support. So it's sort of a mystical come around.”

The report says that Everton declined to comment on David's claims but if anything concrete should come from it, the Blues would be the first Premier League club to partner with a producer of cannabis-based products.

(Insider's initial report claimed that former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson was co-owner of Swissx but this has since been corrected.)

