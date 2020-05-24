Keane opens up about hitting ‘rock bottom’

Michael Keane has spoken of his struggles coping with poor form during his time at Everton, describing how he broke down in tears in front of his family when he reached his lowest point.

In an interview with BBC Sport, the defender explains that he had a hard time early in his time at Goodison Park when he battled a well-documented foot injury, one that almost cost him his foot given how badly a deep gash became infected.

Keane played through that injury for a time, often with odd-sized boots to accommodate the bandaging on his foot and his form suffered during what was a harrowing period for the club as a whole which eventually cost manager Ronald Koeman his job.

The former Manchester United and Burnley defender internalised his feelings at the time but eventually reached a point where he needed to release them and he describes how he turned to his family for help.

"At the time, I just wanted to be in there with my team-mates, we were going through a tough period," Keane said of that difficult spell in the autumn of 2017. "I didn't want to be seen to be throwing the towel in even though I had a valid injury, I just wanted to get out there, give it my best and try to turn things around; in hindsight it wasn't probably the best thing to do.

"I didn't want to go out, didn't want to see anyone. I felt a bit embarrassed with how things were going on the pitch so I didn't want to be seen anywhere, didn't want to do anything.

"I was keeping it in for a long time, working hard, turning things around on the football pitch but in the end it sort of got on top of me. I ended up not having a full breakdown but I was basically in tears telling my family how I felt.

"I think the main thing is learning from it and after that learning about my own mental health and how I can deal with that going forward."

Keane, a £30m signing under Koeman and then Director of Football, Steve Walsh, said that has benefitted from working on his mental health and is generally in a better frame of mind.

He spoke also about his excitement at finally being able to get back to Finch Farm this past where Everton's players took their first tentative steps back towards full training and a resumption of Premier League action following the suspension of the season in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That was a big breakthrough moment where I sort of got to my 'rock bottom',” he continued. “From there on I've got better and better with the help of my family and my friends and I started speaking to a sports psychologist which I still do now regularly to just keep on top of it.

“[The shutdown] has been difficult, you're used to being around your team-mates every day — 20-30 lads who become good friends. When that stops for eight weeks, it does become difficult. You do what you can to keep in touch but we're just desperate to get back.

"We've been back now for two days, even though it's in small groups of around four and five. It's just great to be back around them and see how they're getting on.

"The night before we were first back a few days ago, I was so excited it felt like Christmas Eve. I was getting all my kit set out ready to go in the morning."

Full interview at BBC Sport

