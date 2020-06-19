Ancelotti: We’ll need to be at 100%

Friday, 19 June, 2020







Carlo Ancelotti is under no illusions over what is required of his players when they take on Liverpool on Sunday evening in what will be their first match since the Premier League was suspended in March.

Everton face a reds side closing in on the title but they will at least do so safe in the knowledge that their arch rivals from across Stanley Park can't secure a first crown in three decades at Goodison Park.

Ancelotti held his first pre-match press conference in over three months via video conference today and he admitted that his players will need to be at the top of their game if they are to win a Merseyside derby for the first since since 2010.

"I know how the Everton supporters look for this game, what they want to see from my team. We know really well what we have to do," Ancelotti said. "We have to play a perfect game, showing character, sacrifice and personality.

"For sure to beat Liverpool you have to do more than play at 100 per cent.

"We have to consider this game as a great opportunity. It will be difficult of course because Liverpool are one of the best teams in the world, but we have to try."

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads