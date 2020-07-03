New 2020-21 home strip is launched

Friday, 3 July, 2020







Everton and hummel have unveiled the first product from their new technical partnership with the launch of the 2020-21 home kit.

The strip includes the Danish firm's iconic chevrons across the shoulders and sleeves of the club's famous royal blue jersey for the first time.

The design pays tribute to Everton's iconic Z-Cars anthem with an image of the song's soundbar expanded and embossed diagonally across the shirt.

Finished with blue and white piping on the sleeves and a round neckline, the look of the shirt is pleasingly minimalist.

The traditional white shorts feature blue chevrons in blue contrast on the outer leg.

The kit is completed with white socks complementing the rest of the strip with blue chevron detail on the front.

The 2020-21 home strip is available to pre-order from 8am on Friday 3 July 2020 via evertondirect.com and can be purchased in-store from July 16.

The promo video, narrated by Thomas Gravesen

