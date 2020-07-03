Seasons2019-20Everton News

New 2020-21 home strip is launched

Lyndon Lloyd Friday, 3 July, 2020 8comments  |  Jump to last

Everton and hummel have unveiled the first product from their new technical partnership with the launch of the 2020-21 home kit.

The strip includes the Danish firm's iconic chevrons across the shoulders and sleeves of the club's famous royal blue jersey for the first time.

The design pays tribute to Everton's iconic Z-Cars anthem with an image of the song's soundbar expanded and embossed diagonally across the shirt.

Finished with blue and white piping on the sleeves and a round neckline, the look of the shirt is pleasingly minimalist.

The traditional white shorts feature blue chevrons in blue contrast on the outer leg.

The kit is completed with white socks complementing the rest of the strip with blue chevron detail on the front.

The 2020-21 home strip is available to pre-order from 8am on Friday 3 July 2020 via evertondirect.com and can be purchased in-store from July 16.

The promo video, narrated by Thomas Gravesen

 

Reader Comments (8)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Jim Harrison
1 Posted 03/07/2020 at 08:07:11
Meh. Blue sports shirt that happens to have an Everton logo on it
Steve Ferns
2 Posted 03/07/2020 at 08:09:26
It looks good, but when you zoom in on it, it looks a bit shiny. It reminds me of the cheap and nasty polyester shirts of the 80s. So, if it’s made of that crap, I won’t like it.
Lyndon Lloyd
3 Posted 03/07/2020 at 08:12:59
Jim, the current one was a blue shirt that had an Everton logo on it plus a bunch of haphazard lines across the chest that I was never quite able to get used to.

This is clean and unfussy which will do me just fine when the boys are out there on the pitch. The Cazoo logo is too big but that just seems to be the way of it these days.

Peter Mills
4 Posted 03/07/2020 at 08:14:49
I like it.
Annika Herbert
5 Posted 03/07/2020 at 08:16:24
I like it personally. I do hope it’s not made of the cheap stuff Steve mentions though.
Martin Berry
6 Posted 03/07/2020 at 08:20:16
Simple and efficient design, easy on the eye and not too busy, I like it.
As for the material, I assume it will be comfortable and not too clinging for those with ample girths. I don't include me in that category by the way.

Oh and Tommy likes it too !

Adam McCulloch
7 Posted 03/07/2020 at 08:22:26
Not one to get too excited either way about kits but I personally think it looks great. Simple and stylish as Martin says, plus it's great to know we are part of Tommy G's new showreel. Guessing we've lined up Per Koldrup to unveil the 3rd kit...
Dee Gidwani
8 Posted 03/07/2020 at 08:22:30
Typical... when trying to personalise the kit they only have an option for maximum 2 characters for your name... Sad really.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads