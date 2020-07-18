Holgate, Mina and Delph out until next season

Carlo Ancelotti has announced that three of his players are out of Everton's remaining two games due to injury.

Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph have all been ruled out of the fixtures against Sheffield United and Bournemouth and will concentrate on getting fit for the new season which is scheduled to start on 12th September.

Delph has been battling another soft-tissue injury since before the current season began while Yerry Mina sustained a thigh problem just before the end of the coronavirus lockdown but while he returned against Leicester at the start of the month, he suffered a recurrence of the complaint during the defeat at Wolves last week.

For his part, Holgate injured his shin in the defeat at Tottenham and missed the next two matches before breaking down again himself just 15 minutes into Thursday's draw with Aston Villa.

“All three are out for the rest of the season,” Ancelotti said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Bramall Lane on Monday. “We only have eight days left and they will not be able to recover.

"When players have injuries we are always disappointed but we've had a lot of games and, honestly, we were lucky in this aspect."

The injuries to Holgate and Mina provide another opportunity to impress for teenage centre-half Jarrad Branthwaite who made his senior debut at Molineux when he came on for Mina and then replaced Holgate against Villa.

While his first few minutes against Wolves were a little rocky — he conceded the free-kick that led to their second goal and was beaten to the ball by scorer Leander Dendoncker — he was the standout performer against Villa with an assured display that belied his tender years.

"[Holgate and Mina] are two important players but we have the opportunity to give experience to a really young player who did well in our last game," Ancelotti continued. "We have confidence in him and so it can be good for us and for him to play these games.

"Against Aston Villa he did really well considering the fact that he's really young. He's showing in his play character, personality and concentration. He can be a really good player, I'm sure of this."

