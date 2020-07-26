Seasons2019-20Everton News

Blow for fans as Baines calls time on his career

Lyndon Lloyd Sunday, 26 July, 2020 26comments  |  Jump to last
Leighton Baines has announced his retirement from football, bringing an end to his 13-year association with Everton.

Though expected, the decision has come as a huge disappointment for Everton fans who were clinging to the hope that the 35-year-old might accept the offer of one more year with the Blues.

He made his final appearance at Goodison Park this afternoon, coming on as a second-half substitute in the 3-1 defeat to Bournemouth, his 420th game for the Toffees since arriving in a £6m deal from Wigan Athletic in 2007.

He leaves Everton with the reputation of being arguably the finest left-back of his generation and club's most consistent player of the Premier League era. Criminally underrated by the wider game and unfairly criticised for his part in England's meltdown in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the Kirkby-born player has created more chances than any defender in Premier League history.

He scored 29 times in 348 games in the league and was named Everton's player of the season three times. His last goal in all competitions came earlier this season against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup, a 30-yard laser that forced extra-time before the Blues were beaten on penalties in the quarter-final tie.

"I think every Evertonian has to be grateful to him," said manager Carlo Ancelotti after today's game. "He had a fantastic career here and was a fantastic example for all his teammates.

"We would like to keep him in the club because his knowledge is very important, but in the next days he has to make a decision.

"The club is open to have him stay with us. It's his decision. We have time to think about this."

 

Graham Mockford
1 Posted 26/07/2020 at 19:24:20
Never saw Ray Wilson play but he’d have had to be a good un to be better than Leighton.

A true Everton great. Best player for us in the last 30 years

John Davies
2 Posted 26/07/2020 at 19:26:57
The lad doesn't want to be associated with this current bunch of mercenary cheats. And who can blame him. All the best LB and thanks for the good times. Up there with Ray Wilson & Pat van den Hauwe.
PA Greenhow
3 Posted 26/07/2020 at 19:29:18
My absolute favourite footballer. Pure class. Probably won't see his sort again. Modern players are more interested in Instagram likes than winning games
Steve Shave
4 Posted 26/07/2020 at 19:29:21
Gutted, one of my all time favourite players. Thanks for the memories Leighton, all the best for whatever you decide to do next!
Dave Williams
5 Posted 26/07/2020 at 19:29:44
A fine player, magnificent servant to the club and an all-round class act. Was part of a team which was only a couple of players short of greatness at times but he will go down as one of our best players of the last fifty years.
Thanks Leighton and best wishes for whatever you do next!
Kenny Smith
6 Posted 26/07/2020 at 19:31:28
Absolutely gutted. What a player he’s been for us. Hope he’s given a proper coaching role because he should be around the club forever.
Good luck to him if he does leave Everton. A proper professional who lots of players should look at and aspire to be.
Colin Glassar
7 Posted 26/07/2020 at 19:31:36
One of my all time favourites. Leighton proudly maintained the Everton legacy of great left backs from Wilson, Pejic, Bailey and beyond. Thanks for the memories Bainsey lad and enjoy your music.
Paul Columb
8 Posted 26/07/2020 at 19:33:44
Everton legend, not a word taken lightly. Lack of trophies not a consideration. Consummate professional, intelligent footballer, always represented the club and himself well and leaving the game when IMO, he could still operate at a top level as a squad player.

Wouldn't be surprised to see him and Cahill at FF as understudies to team Carlo over upcoming seasons.

You'll be missed Bainsey. Will take a while to get used to our Club without you.

Stephen Brown
9 Posted 26/07/2020 at 19:33:49
A fantastic servant to the club. It’s a shame he never won a trophy or two!

Seems like a really nice fella too!

Good luck LB3

Brent Stephens
10 Posted 26/07/2020 at 19:40:33
I'm sure a trophy would have been good in his cabinet but the admiration of the fans won't tarnish as quickly. Best of luck, Bainsey.

And I suddenly remember that pre-season friendly, somewhere like Accrington, when he gave a lift there to a couple with of hitch-hiking blues (I don't think he was down to play that day). Man of the people.

Jack Convery
11 Posted 26/07/2020 at 19:41:44
Good Luck Leighton Baines for the future. Up there with the very best who have graced the Royal Blue Jersey. Your partnership with Pienaar was a joy to watch. Come back for the ovation you so richly deserve, when things get back to normal. Hopefully you will accept a coaching appointment with EFC.
Pat Kelly
12 Posted 26/07/2020 at 19:42:00
Baines is professional enough to know there's no point hanging around the fringe of this wasteland. If only we had some more professionals like him now we might have a future.
Kunal Desai
13 Posted 26/07/2020 at 19:43:20
Great servant to the club. Wish him all the best in whatever he does next and whether he does his badges. Hopefully we see him in management at some point soon.
Mike Gaynes
14 Posted 26/07/2020 at 19:48:59
The privilege of shaking Leighton's hand and chatting with him on the touchline at Goodison was one of the greatest fan moments of my life. A relentless competitor, yet the classiest of gentlemen, and the best left back I have ever seen in an Everton shirt.

It's been our honor, Mr. Baines. All the very best to you and your family.

Gordon Crawford
15 Posted 26/07/2020 at 19:50:05
Great player and fantastic servant. Really sorry to see him retire. I wish him all the very best. Hope he stays at the club in some role.
Sad day.
Bill Fairfield
17 Posted 26/07/2020 at 19:50:58
Need a lot more with Leightons class.Geat pro.
Will Mabon
18 Posted 26/07/2020 at 19:51:24
At his best, he had the rare quality that almost all top players have, whatever their position or type: elegance. Some of his performances when tuned in with Pienaar were as good as you could see anywhere in football at the time.

Obviously wants to break off clean (at least for now). Wish him well.

Colin Metcalfe
19 Posted 26/07/2020 at 19:53:26
Strange as I passed him last week just off Dale street, a player I really admire and a top professional if only some of the absolutely dross we currently have at the club could follow his example.
Thank you for the memories Leighton glad I was there as you scored your last goal ( and what a goal ) as we narrowly lost against Leicester.
I guess now Carlo will have to look for a back up to Digne ?
Ray Roche
20 Posted 26/07/2020 at 19:56:06
Somehow I don’t think we’ll see Leighton involved in football again. I imagine he sees his future elsewhere.
Only Ray Wilson is significantly better than LB since I started going the match in the late fifties. And his partnership with Pienaar was as good as any that we, and arguably the Premier, has seen.
Whatever he does, I hope it makes him happy, because that’s what it’s all about, being happy and content.
Jason Wilkinson
21 Posted 26/07/2020 at 19:59:44
Solid servant for the club and a good pro. It's a shame we couldnt win anything with him.
Jason Li
22 Posted 26/07/2020 at 20:00:06
That team sheet with that back four Baines, Distin, Jagielka, Coleman.
Tony Twist
23 Posted 26/07/2020 at 20:00:37
As already said, it is a sad day, not only by the Everton performances this season but the losing of a true professional. It was time, unfortunately. Best of luck L.B..
Ian Pilkington
24 Posted 26/07/2020 at 20:01:59
Leighton has been a shining light through some dismal times and it is sad to see him retire without spectators and during an another awful team performance. What a shame he never had the opportunity to play in a better Everton team.
Ray Wilson would be his only rival for left back in all time Everton team. Ray was a very different player, the best I have ever seen defensively and technically, but he was rarely seen in the opposition half.
Leighton at his best was excellent both defensively and as an attacking wing back,
so it would be difficult to choose between them.
David Unsworth is his only rival for the accolade of best ever Everton penalty taker.
I am sure he would performed well for another season not only as cover for Lucas Digne but also, as Carlo has stated, as a model professional and example to the younger players.
Best wishes for the future Leighton.
Chris Bond
25 Posted 26/07/2020 at 20:02:02
I don't often post on here, it's much more entertaining reading the comments, but I am gutted to see such a fantastic player call time. I suppose it had to happen some day but I would have 11 of the lad, even at his age, than any of this lot that we have. Been a pleasure to watch and they should frame his left boot and put it on display with Sheedy's. Don't make them like that anymore. Carlo would give his left nut to have a player of that calibre albeit 15 years younger. Hope he sticks around to teach the youngsters what it means to be one of us.
Will Mabon
26 Posted 26/07/2020 at 20:06:22
"That team sheet with that back four Baines, Distin, Jagielka, Coleman."


Wouldn't mind them back, all in their mid 20s...

Jerome Shields
27 Posted 26/07/2020 at 20:06:40
Baines has had enough. Did play well today and put in a goal saving tackle.

