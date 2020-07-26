Blow for fans as Baines calls time on his career

Sunday, 26 July, 2020



Though expected, the decision has come as a huge disappointment for Everton fans who were clinging to the hope that the 35-year-old might accept the offer of one more year with the Blues.

He made his final appearance at Goodison Park this afternoon, coming on as a second-half substitute in the 3-1 defeat to Bournemouth, his 420th game for the Toffees since arriving in a £6m deal from Wigan Athletic in 2007.

He leaves Everton with the reputation of being arguably the finest left-back of his generation and club's most consistent player of the Premier League era. Criminally underrated by the wider game and unfairly criticised for his part in England's meltdown in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the Kirkby-born player has created more chances than any defender in Premier League history.

He scored 29 times in 348 games in the league and was named Everton's player of the season three times. His last goal in all competitions came earlier this season against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup, a 30-yard laser that forced extra-time before the Blues were beaten on penalties in the quarter-final tie.

"I think every Evertonian has to be grateful to him," said manager Carlo Ancelotti after today's game. "He had a fantastic career here and was a fantastic example for all his teammates.

"We would like to keep him in the club because his knowledge is very important, but in the next days he has to make a decision.

"The club is open to have him stay with us. It's his decision. We have time to think about this."

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads