Blow for fans as Baines calls time on his career
Though expected, the decision has come as a huge disappointment for Everton fans who were clinging to the hope that the 35-year-old might accept the offer of one more year with the Blues.
He made his final appearance at Goodison Park this afternoon, coming on as a second-half substitute in the 3-1 defeat to Bournemouth, his 420th game for the Toffees since arriving in a £6m deal from Wigan Athletic in 2007.
He leaves Everton with the reputation of being arguably the finest left-back of his generation and club's most consistent player of the Premier League era. Criminally underrated by the wider game and unfairly criticised for his part in England's meltdown in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the Kirkby-born player has created more chances than any defender in Premier League history.
He scored 29 times in 348 games in the league and was named Everton's player of the season three times. His last goal in all competitions came earlier this season against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup, a 30-yard laser that forced extra-time before the Blues were beaten on penalties in the quarter-final tie.
"I think every Evertonian has to be grateful to him," said manager Carlo Ancelotti after today's game. "He had a fantastic career here and was a fantastic example for all his teammates.
"We would like to keep him in the club because his knowledge is very important, but in the next days he has to make a decision.
"The club is open to have him stay with us. It's his decision. We have time to think about this."
Thanks Leighton and best wishes for whatever you do next!
Good luck to him if he does leave Everton. A proper professional who lots of players should look at and aspire to be.
Wouldn't be surprised to see him and Cahill at FF as understudies to team Carlo over upcoming seasons.
You'll be missed Bainsey. Will take a while to get used to our Club without you.
Seems like a really nice fella too!
Good luck LB3
And I suddenly remember that pre-season friendly, somewhere like Accrington, when he gave a lift there to a couple with of hitch-hiking blues (I don't think he was down to play that day). Man of the people.
It's been our honor, Mr. Baines. All the very best to you and your family.
Sad day.
Obviously wants to break off clean (at least for now). Wish him well.
Thank you for the memories Leighton glad I was there as you scored your last goal ( and what a goal ) as we narrowly lost against Leicester.
I guess now Carlo will have to look for a back up to Digne ?
Only Ray Wilson is significantly better than LB since I started going the match in the late fifties. And his partnership with Pienaar was as good as any that we, and arguably the Premier, has seen.
Whatever he does, I hope it makes him happy, because that’s what it’s all about, being happy and content.
Ray Wilson would be his only rival for left back in all time Everton team. Ray was a very different player, the best I have ever seen defensively and technically, but he was rarely seen in the opposition half.
Leighton at his best was excellent both defensively and as an attacking wing back,
so it would be difficult to choose between them.
David Unsworth is his only rival for the accolade of best ever Everton penalty taker.
I am sure he would performed well for another season not only as cover for Lucas Digne but also, as Carlo has stated, as a model professional and example to the younger players.
Best wishes for the future Leighton.
Wouldn't mind them back, all in their mid 20s...
A true Everton great. Best player for us in the last 30 years