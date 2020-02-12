Everton make contact with Fenerbahçe midfielder

Everton are supposedly interested in Turkish international midfielder Ozan Tufan.

Fanatik in Turkey are claiming that the Blues have opened a dialogue with his representatives.

The report suggests that Sunderland and Southampton are also tracking the 24-year-old who has a €20m release clause in his contract.

Tufan is not the only Turkey international being linked with Everton. Cengiz Ünder is regularly mentioned in connection with the Toffees these days but nothing has come of the speculation thus far.

Original Source: Fanatik via Turkish Football

