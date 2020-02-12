Seasons2019-20Rumour Mill
Everton make contact with Fenerbahçe midfielder
Everton are supposedly interested in Turkish international midfielder Ozan Tufan.
Fanatik in Turkey are claiming that the Blues have opened a dialogue with his representatives.
The report suggests that Sunderland and Southampton are also tracking the 24-year-old who has a €20m release clause in his contract.
Tufan is not the only Turkey international being linked with Everton. Cengiz Ünder is regularly mentioned in connection with the Toffees these days but nothing has come of the speculation thus far.
Original Source: Fanatik via Turkish Football
Reliability rating:
Reader Comments (11)
2 Posted 12/02/2020 at 20:38:49
3 Posted 12/02/2020 at 20:57:05
4 Posted 12/02/2020 at 21:15:03
Like many have mentioned, the last venture into Turkish Football didn't turn out too well... not saying Tosun was useless but too slow to fit in with the Premier League.
5 Posted 12/02/2020 at 22:49:12
6 Posted 13/02/2020 at 08:40:22
7 Posted 13/02/2020 at 09:29:25
8 Posted 13/02/2020 at 10:05:31
Crazy transfer speculation already started, nice and early, so get ready for some whoppers.
9 Posted 13/02/2020 at 12:23:33
I'm with Bill (#1). Until we can actually do some business, this is just filling column inches. And before anyone says it, Column Inches is not the latest Scottish winger we've been linked with.
10 Posted 13/02/2020 at 18:50:27
11 Posted 14/02/2020 at 15:38:12
1 Posted 12/02/2020 at 19:58:44