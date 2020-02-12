Skip to Main Content
Everton make contact with Fenerbahçe midfielder

Lyndon Lloyd | Wednesday, 12 February 2020 11comments  |  Jump to last

Everton are supposedly interested in Turkish international midfielder Ozan Tufan.

Fanatik in Turkey are claiming that the Blues have opened a dialogue with his representatives.

The report suggests that Sunderland and Southampton are also tracking the 24-year-old who has a €20m release clause in his contract.

Tufan is not the only Turkey international being linked with Everton. Cengiz Ünder is regularly mentioned in connection with the Toffees these days but nothing has come of the speculation thus far.

Original Source: Fanatik via Turkish Football  
Reliability rating:

Reader Comments (11)

Reader Comments (11)


Bill Gienapp
1 Posted 12/02/2020 at 19:58:44
Yeah, yeah... get back to me in four months when the transfer window is actually open.
John Pickles
2 Posted 12/02/2020 at 20:38:49
Well, if he's any slower than our current Turkish international, they probably had to make contact with a ouija board.
Dave Abrahams
3 Posted 12/02/2020 at 20:57:05
John (2), like it.
Derek Knox
4 Posted 12/02/2020 at 21:15:03
Never heard of the dude, not saying he's no good but surely if he was the next best thing to Turkish Delight, we would have heard him either being touted or highlighted with the media Circus.

Like many have mentioned, the last venture into Turkish Football didn't turn out too well... not saying Tosun was useless but too slow to fit in with the Premier League.

Brian Wilkinson
5 Posted 12/02/2020 at 22:49:12
Put a loan bid in, then another after the first one runs out, the Turkish clubs are fond of loan signings.
Allan Barratt
6 Posted 13/02/2020 at 08:40:22
Sunderland... Hahahahah!!!
Eddie Dunn
7 Posted 13/02/2020 at 09:29:25
Derek, how can Tosun be slow... he pulled his hamstring! Don't you have to run to do that? ;)
John Graham
8 Posted 13/02/2020 at 10:05:31
He must be good. He's been loaned out to Alyanaspor who are a mid-table team.

Crazy transfer speculation already started, nice and early, so get ready for some whoppers.

Martin Reppion
9 Posted 13/02/2020 at 12:23:33
Sounds like an agent has been given the job of touting him around and he is putting stories in the media to attract attention.

I'm with Bill (#1). Until we can actually do some business, this is just filling column inches. And before anyone says it, Column Inches is not the latest Scottish winger we've been linked with.

Tony Everan
10 Posted 13/02/2020 at 18:50:27
Good luck to the lad and his agent on getting an inflated contract. Doubt it it I’ll be with us.
Lenny Kingman
11 Posted 14/02/2020 at 15:38:12
Thankfully fat Sam isn't about to buy us another Turkish duffer at a vastly inflated price.

