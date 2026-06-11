11/06/2026



(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The World Cup is here. Mexico v South Africa kicks the tournament off on Thursday evening.

Only four Everton players are in action, but at every major tournament, there’s always some new names that take fans by surprise and catch the eye.

So, here is one player from each of the 12 groups that could be a realistic transfer target for Everton.

GROUP A

Santiago Gimenez did not have a good season at Milan, managing just 1 goal in 18 games across all competitions.

However, he was viewed as a striker with excellent potential during his time at Feyenoord, and with the weight of a host nation behind him, could he be the player that helps propel Mexico to a deep run?

There are doubts over the future of both Beto and Thierno Barry, and with Gimenez potentially surplus to requirements at San Siro, it could be a chance for Everton to strike.

GROUP B

Tajon Buchanan is another player who struggled to settle in Milan, as he failed to make his mark at Inter in 2024-25.

The Canadian joined Villarreal, initially on loan, in January of last year. He signed permanently for the Spanish team last summer, and scored 7 goals and provided 1 assist in 2025-26.

Capable of playing on the right wing and at right-back, could he be the kind of versatile player David Moyes would value down that flank?

GROUP C

Azzedine Ounahi had a breakout campaign at the 2022 World Cup, as Morocco reached the semi-finals in Qatar. He joined Marseille after that tournament, but never quite kicked on at one of France’s biggest clubs.

He has just suffered relegation from LaLiga with Girona, but did provide 7 goal involvements from midfield (5 goals, 2 assists). Ounahi is a combative, box-to-box midfielder, so if Everton were in the market for more reinforcements in that area, he could well be available on a cut-price deal.

GROUP D

Sergino Dest seems to have gone under the radar since he joined PSV, but he will be out to shine for the United States in Group D.

Only 25, Dest is possibly of an ideal age to come in and stake a claim at Everton, who of course are desperate for a right-back.

He already has experience at one of the biggest clubs in world football, given his time at Barcelona, and he would be the attacking full-back Everton are crying out for.

GROUP E

Guela Doue is a player Everton have scouted extensively, with The Athletic reporting last week that the Ivory Coast right-back is definitely on the Toffees’ wish list.

Doue, the brother of Paris Saint-Germain star Desire Doue, contributed to 9 goals in 34 games for Strasbourg in 2025-26, laying on 7 assists and creating 73 chances.

At 23, he is sure to have plenty of top clubs interested, and he could be a real coup for the Toffees.

GROUP I

Manu Kone is the kind of dominant midfielder I feel Everton are missing, but given he has been handed the number 6 shirt for France, he could be about to light things up.

Kone was superb when Roma visited Hill Dickinson Stadium last summer; athletic, powerful and excellent on the ball, he has it all, and he’s just turned 25.

There’s talk he could leave Roma, and given the TFG connection, should a move really be out of question for Everton?

GROUP F

Takefusa Kubo was linked with Everton last year, but the club reportedly balked at Real Sociedad’s asking price.

Kubo — a tricky, pacy winger — is a key part of a Japan team that should be able to make a real dent in North America.

He only managed four assists and two goals in 27 games for La Real this past season, but he does offer some of what Everton are missing when it comes to his direct approach, and a preference to play on the right flank.

GROUP G

Arthur Theate is set to be at the heart of Belgium’s defence, and if Everton did elect to go for a centre-back this transfer window, he could be a smart choice.

Theate is reportedly keen to leave Eintracht Frankfurt, and Nottingham Forest are among those credited with an interest.

Naturally left sided, Theate could also fill in at left-back, and could be the versatile, high-qualify option to provide support for Jarrad Branthwaite that Everton may need.

GROUP H

Alex Baena only moved to Atletico Madrid last year, having led LaLiga for chances created in 2024-25.

The playmaker did not have the best of campaigns, in large part due to injuries, but has still made Luis de la Fuene’s Spain squad.

However, there has been speculation Atletico could look to cash in on the 24-year-old, and with Everton so desperately lacking creative options, why not try to be ambitious?

GROUP I

Carney Chukwuemeka was previously linked with Everton while he was at Chelsea, but the 22-year-old — who has elected to represent Austria — made a move to Borussia Dortmund.

Chukwuemeka has impressed in the Bundesliga, and with his tall frame and swift stride, is an all-action midfielder that could slot straight in, especially if Everton elected to move out Tim Iroegbunam, who is reportedly of interest to Dortmund.

GROUP K

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is reportedly among the options Everton have looked at to fill the right-back gap, but as of the time of writing, the Toffees have not pushed the button on a deal.

Wan-Bissaka will feature for DR Congo at the World Cup, and while some fans, it seems, are hardly inspired by the possibility of him coming to the club, he could represent smart business for a low fee.

That being said, there are definitely more exciting options Everton should explore first.

GROUP L

Abdul Fatawu was another player who may well have ended up at Everton last year, but Leicester City quoted upwards of £25million for the Ghana international.

Twelve months later, Leicester are headed into League One and will likely need to take anything they can for their better players.

Fatawu may not have had the best of seasons, but he brings plenty of pace and dynamism. He’s only 22, too, and with a cut-price deal on the cards, Everton may well be open to revisiting the situation

He’ll get a real chance to impress when Ghana take on England in their second Group L match.

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