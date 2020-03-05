Everton 'open discussions' with Lille over Gabriel

Everton are reportedly now in talks over the summer transfer of defender Gabriel.

The Blues are said to have scouted the 22-year-old extensively and now, if a claim made by The Independent is correct, they have firmed up their interest.

Gabriel was signed by Lille for just £1.5m and recently signed a new contract so that the French club could protect his value ahead of what is anticipated to be his departure at the end of this season.

The Brazilian is highly regarded and has also been watched closely by Arsenal and Tottenham but it was Everton who pondered a move for him in January before ultimately electing to hold off.

