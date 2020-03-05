Skip to Main Content
Members:   Log In  |  Sign Up
Seasons2019-20Rumour Mill

Everton 'open discussions' with Lille over Gabriel

Lyndon Lloyd | Thursday, 05 March 2020 0comments  |  Jump to last

Everton are reportedly now in talks over the summer transfer of defender Gabriel.

The Blues are said to have scouted the 22-year-old extensively and now, if a claim made by The Independent is correct, they have firmed up their interest.

Gabriel was signed by Lille for just £1.5m and recently signed a new contract so that the French club could protect his value ahead of what is anticipated to be his departure at the end of this season.

The Brazilian is highly regarded and has also been watched closely by Arsenal and Tottenham but it was Everton who pondered a move for him in January before ultimately electing to hold off.

Reader Comments

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads



© ToffeeWeb

How to get rid of these ads and support TW



Latest News

Subscribe to The Athletic, Get 40% off

Online Football Betting with Betway

Bet on Everton and get a deposit bonus with bet365 at TheFreeBetGuide.com


Recent Articles





Talking Points & General Forum

Pinned Links

OK

We use cookies to enhance your experience on ToffeeWeb and to enable certain features. By using the website you are consenting to our use of cookies in accordance with our cookie policy.