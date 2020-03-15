Gabriel to be first Everton signing of the summer

Carlo Ancelotti and Marcel Brands are looking to make defender Gabriel their first signing of the close season according to The Mirror.

It's Sunday during a forced shutdown of football with no games to report which provide two reasons to take this particular claim with a grain of salt but Everton are known to have scouted the Brazilian and there have been reports from other outlets that talks between the Blues and Lille had been opened.

Meanwhile, Italian journalist Nicolò Schira is reporting that Everton have already offered the Brazilian a five-year contract.

Gabriel is 22 and a former Brazil U20 international who has also been watched by the two North London clubs and would cost around £30m.

