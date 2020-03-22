Everton plot 'daring' move for Immobile

Carlo Ancelotti has identified Ciro Immobile as a top target for the summer according to an "exclusive" from 90min.

The Lazio striker has been on fire this season and was Serie A's top scorer with 27 goals in 26 games before the Italian league was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic

With that scoring rate Immobile would be very expensive and, being 30, he doesn't fit the age profile that Marcel Brands has identified as Everton's target so this is a story that is unlikely to have legs but stranger things have happened.

