Seasons2019-20Rumour Mill
Everton plot 'daring' move for Immobile
Carlo Ancelotti has identified Ciro Immobile as a top target for the summer according to an "exclusive" from 90min.
The Lazio striker has been on fire this season and was Serie A's top scorer with 27 goals in 26 games before the Italian league was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic
With that scoring rate Immobile would be very expensive and, being 30, he doesn't fit the age profile that Marcel Brands has identified as Everton's target so this is a story that is unlikely to have legs but stranger things have happened.
Original Source: 90min
Reader Comments (2)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 22/03/2020 at 16:51:20
Why do we want him? We already have an Immobile - but we call him Gylfi Sigurðsson.
I'll get me coat.. . .
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 22/03/2020 at 16:42:32