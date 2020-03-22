Skip to Main Content
Rumour Mill

Everton plot 'daring' move for Immobile

Lyndon Lloyd | Sunday, 22 March 2020

Carlo Ancelotti has identified Ciro Immobile as a top target for the summer according to an "exclusive" from 90min.

The Lazio striker has been on fire this season and was Serie A's top scorer with 27 goals in 26 games before the Italian league was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic

With that scoring rate Immobile would be very expensive and, being 30, he doesn't fit the age profile that Marcel Brands has identified as Everton's target so this is a story that is unlikely to have legs but stranger things have happened.

Original Source: 90min  

Reader Comments (2)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


John Brooks
1 Posted 22/03/2020 at 16:42:32
Amazing striker, but it all depends on how much (for a 30 year old), what contract, what wage. Can you imagine what our terrible trio (Richarlison, DCL and Kean) could learn from him.
Phil (Kelsall) Roberts
2 Posted 22/03/2020 at 16:51:20
Thanks guys. I wanted this one posted so I can come up with the barbed comment.

Why do we want him? We already have an Immobile - but we call him Gylfi Sigurðsson.

I'll get me coat.. . .

© ToffeeWeb

