Agreement in place with Gabriel

| Thursday, 26 March 2020



Everton appear to have taken a significant step forward in their attempts to sign Gabriel from Lille but the proposed move is being held up by the coronavirus crisis.

There are suggestions out of Italy from journalist Nicolò Schira that the 22-year-old defender has agreed terms on a five-year contract and that the Blues will now seek to finalise a deal with the French club.

It has been reported that a €30m transfer is all but agreed with Lille but while Gabriel has completed an off-site medical, the deal can't be ratified until there is clarity from Uefa and the Premier League over when the transfer window will open.

The 2019-20 season is in limbo following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic with no one sure when and if matches can resume before the 30th June cut-off that was decided upon a few days ago.

The Independent are speculating that Gabriel could use the time to assess his options amid interest from the likes of Leicester and Paris Saint-Germain but Schira appears confident that the Brazilian will stick with Everton.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb