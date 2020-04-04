Skip to Main Content
Bernard quashes Roma rumour

Lyndon Lloyd | Saturday, 04 April 2020 1comment  |  Jump to last
A suggestion out of Italy that Bernard could move to AS Roma at the end of the season has been laughed off by the Brazilian.

Roma24 have claimed that Bernard "has been offered" to Roma but the player responded with a reply on Twitter, with a tweet that has since been removed, saying, "This is [a] lie".

The 27 year-old, a free-agent signing from Shakhtar Donetsk, has had an uneven start to life at Everton, taking all of his first season to acclimatise to the Premier League.

Bernard's second year in England has been hampered by the Blues' poor start to the season, the collapse of Marco Silva's reign and the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti who has preferred to use him more in home matches having seen him struggle in away games where there is more emphasis on the defensive side and the team has less possession.

He is a player who stands to benefit from Ancelotti's stewardship once the Italian and Marcel Brands have had a chance to make some targeted acquisitions that will improve the overall balance and quality of the Blues' squad.

Reader Comments (1)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Sam Hoare
1 Posted 04/04/2020 at 18:34:11
I like Bernard quite alot but if someone offered us £20m i'd snatch their hand off, mainly because he's on big wages, isn't getting any younger and Ancelotti does not seem to fully trust him (certainly not away from home).

We have Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison and possibly Dowell who are all younger and could possibly play LW.

Anyway, clearly there's little truth in it and I expect him to be a useful part of our squad next season.

