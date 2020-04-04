Bernard quashes Roma rumour

Roma24 have claimed that Bernard "has been offered" to Roma but the player responded with a reply on Twitter, with a tweet that has since been removed, saying, "This is [a] lie".

The 27 year-old, a free-agent signing from Shakhtar Donetsk, has had an uneven start to life at Everton, taking all of his first season to acclimatise to the Premier League.

Bernard's second year in England has been hampered by the Blues' poor start to the season, the collapse of Marco Silva's reign and the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti who has preferred to use him more in home matches having seen him struggle in away games where there is more emphasis on the defensive side and the team has less possession.

He is a player who stands to benefit from Ancelotti's stewardship once the Italian and Marcel Brands have had a chance to make some targeted acquisitions that will improve the overall balance and quality of the Blues' squad.

