Grealish joins familiar duo as rumoured target

| Friday, 10 April 2020



In a rumour that appears to have started with Football Insider, a gossip website that is being lent an undeserved amount of credence for its transfer stories, Marcel Brands has supposedly made Aston Villa's marquee man a top target for the summer... or whenever the transfer market will reopen following the coronavirus crisis.

Grealish, who is not expected to remain at Villa for much longer, has most commonly been linked with a move to Manchester United but Goodison Park is now being mooted as a possible destination for him.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez is again being talked about in terms of moving to the Premier League and his past association with Carlo Ancelotti makes Everton a natural link where the Colombian is concerned.

It's worth mentioning that Ancelotti effectively rubbished talk of signing Rodriguez when he was a reported Toffees target in January, saying that all the players mentioned in the media – James one of them, obviously – were wrong.

He has also said that it was not going to be Everton's general modus operandi to sign established stars but rather develop their own and Rodriguez, who is due to return to Real Madrid after two years on loan at Bayern Munich, would very much fall into the former category.

Then there is the Soares talk that has cropped again, with Ancelotti reportedly asking his superiors to make the deal happen. The Brazilian is an international team-mate of Richarlison and has long been linked with his namesake club but it remains to be seen if there is anything to this.

