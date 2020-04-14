Everton keen on Belotti

A suggestion over the weekend had it that the Blues had already lodged a bid of around €45m with Torino that was knocked back but Tuttosport are now claiming that a new bid is being prepared.

Belotti, 26, had scored 15 goals this season before the Serie A campaign was suspended amid as Covid-19 gripped Italy, taking his tally to 72 league goals in 162 games for Torino.

According to the report, Torino are keen to keep hold of the the Italian international but he is contemplating leaving the club after five years.

