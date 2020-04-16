Skip to Main Content
Rumour Mill

Everton 'confident' of landing Gabriel

Lyndon Lloyd | Thursday, 16 April 2020 2comments  |  Jump to last
Everton expect to be able to add defender Gabriel Magalhães to their squad this summer according to reports.

Andy Hunter of The Guardian and Dominic King of the Daily Mail both say that the Blues have made progress in their negotiations with Lille and are confident of wrapping up the acquisition of the Brazilian whenever the current season ends and the transfer window opens.

Reports in Italy have maintained that Gabriel had been offered a five-year deal last month and agreed personal terms with Everton and that all that remained was the conclusion of a deal with his current club.

Hunter indicates that a fee of around £30m has been struck with Lille for the 23-year-old while King pegs the price at "more than £25m".

Everton are known to have scouted Gabriel extensively but looked to have missed out on his services when reports emerged that Chelsea had nipped in ahead of them to sign him.

Nothing substantive has come from that speculation and it now appears as though the Toffees are back in pole position.

Original Source: The Guardian  

Reader Comments (2)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Minik Hansen
1 Posted 16/04/2020 at 22:29:31
I wonder who we ship out; atleast we keep Holgate and he is English, you have to have certain amount of British players in the squad, right? I reckon Keane will be gone. Mina needs another season to completely settle, still believing in him. But if we get someone like a right-footed young Distin ready from the bench, that’d do.
Gavin Johnson
2 Posted 16/04/2020 at 22:34:13
Yes Minik, Keane will be the odd man out. Don't be surprised if Keane is shipped out to a club like Newcastle and Lewis Gibson comes back as the back up left sided CB to Gabriel. Mina and Holgate will be the right sided pair. Fingers crossed we beat the competition and Gabriel becomes Ancelotti's first signing

