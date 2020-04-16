Everton 'confident' of landing Gabriel

| Thursday, 16 April 2020



Andy Hunter of The Guardian and Dominic King of the Daily Mail both say that the Blues have made progress in their negotiations with Lille and are confident of wrapping up the acquisition of the Brazilian whenever the current season ends and the transfer window opens.

Reports in Italy have maintained that Gabriel had been offered a five-year deal last month and agreed personal terms with Everton and that all that remained was the conclusion of a deal with his current club.

Hunter indicates that a fee of around £30m has been struck with Lille for the 23-year-old while King pegs the price at "more than £25m".

Everton are known to have scouted Gabriel extensively but looked to have missed out on his services when reports emerged that Chelsea had nipped in ahead of them to sign him.

Nothing substantive has come from that speculation and it now appears as though the Toffees are back in pole position.

Original Source: The Guardian

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb