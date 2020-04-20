Skip to Main Content
Fresh rumour links Kean with Serie A return

Lyndon Lloyd | Monday, 20 April 2020 0comments  |  Jump to last
Moise Kean continues to be linked with a move back to Italy with Inter Milan the latest club said to be eyeing a summer transfer.

According to reports in Italy and one from England by MailSport, the Italian club are looking to offer £25m to buy the former Juventus striker and pair him with Romelu Lukaku following the departure of Lautaro Martinez.

Kean joined Everton last year in a £23m move that was seen as a huge coup for one of Europe's most promising teenagers but he struggled to adapt to the Premier League while Marco Silva battled to save his job and the Toffees' season derailed prior to the Portuguese's sacking in December.

With his compatriot, Carlo Ancelotti, now at the helm, Kean's prospects appear to have improved and he notched his first goal for the club earlier this year.

