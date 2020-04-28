Skip to Main Content
Members:   Log In  |  Sign Up
Seasons2019-20Rumour Mill

Everton 'in talks' with Barcelona over Tobido

Lyndon Lloyd | Tuesday, 28 April 2020 3comments  |  Jump to last
Jean-Clair Todibo has emerged as the latest player to be linked with Everton, with the MailSport claiming that the Blues have opened negotiations with Barcelona.

The report claims that the two parties are in talks over a potential €20m transfer of the centre-half who has spent the second half of the current season on loan at Schalke, reputedly after Everton missed out on capturing him in January.

Barça are said to be willing to sell the French U20 international and Everton are known to be looking at central defensive reinforcements this summer.

A move for Gabriel of Lille has been consistently mooted in the press for the past few weeks but the lack of clarity over the end of the Premier League season and the opening of the transfer window means that there has been no concrete news on that front.

Reader Comments (3)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Bob Parrington
1 Posted 28/04/2020 at 07:45:59
Give me another one just like the other one, do...oo!
Sam Hoare
2 Posted 28/04/2020 at 07:49:43
This would be something of a coup. The majority of Barca fans were happy to let Mina and Gomes go; not so Todibo.

He’s pretty raw still. Decent in the air but needs to strengthen up a bit. Very quick and very composed on the ball. Can dribble and pass well.

He’s only 20 and is not as developed or polished as someone like Gabriel but could in time become an elite CB. He has the attributes.

I think £18m 6 months ago would have have been a bargain but hard to know where prices are or should be in this current world.

He’s right footed predominantly I believe but could be an alternative to Gabriel. Or Barca could be using us to draw out offers. Can’t believe we’d be going for him AND Gabriel. Though that pairing in 4 years time could well be world class.

Robert Tressell
3 Posted 28/04/2020 at 08:33:08
One of many exceptional young french CBs. Barca were expecting him to be their Pique replacement I think but they probs need someone more 1st team ready. Not convinced he'd be ahead of Mina or Holgate (possibly even Keane) at this stage - but does have the potential to be very good indeed. Prefer Maghaeles really as more first team ready and a good left foot to provide a bit of balance.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads



© ToffeeWeb

How to get rid of these ads and support TW



Latest News

Subscribe to The Athletic, Get 40% off

Online Football Betting with Betway

Bet on Everton and get a deposit bonus with bet365 at TheFreeBetGuide.com


Recent Articles





Talking Points & General Forum

Pinned Links

OK

We use cookies to enhance your experience on ToffeeWeb and to enable certain features. By using the website you are consenting to our use of cookies in accordance with our cookie policy.