Everton 'in talks' with Barcelona over Tobido
The report claims that the two parties are in talks over a potential €20m transfer of the centre-half who has spent the second half of the current season on loan at Schalke, reputedly after Everton missed out on capturing him in January.
Barça are said to be willing to sell the French U20 international and Everton are known to be looking at central defensive reinforcements this summer.
A move for Gabriel of Lille has been consistently mooted in the press for the past few weeks but the lack of clarity over the end of the Premier League season and the opening of the transfer window means that there has been no concrete news on that front.
He’s pretty raw still. Decent in the air but needs to strengthen up a bit. Very quick and very composed on the ball. Can dribble and pass well.
He’s only 20 and is not as developed or polished as someone like Gabriel but could in time become an elite CB. He has the attributes.
I think £18m 6 months ago would have have been a bargain but hard to know where prices are or should be in this current world.
He’s right footed predominantly I believe but could be an alternative to Gabriel. Or Barca could be using us to draw out offers. Can’t believe we’d be going for him AND Gabriel. Though that pairing in 4 years time could well be world class.
