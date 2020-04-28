Everton 'in talks' with Barcelona over Tobido

| Tuesday, 28 April 2020



The report claims that the two parties are in talks over a potential €20m transfer of the centre-half who has spent the second half of the current season on loan at Schalke, reputedly after Everton missed out on capturing him in January.

Barça are said to be willing to sell the French U20 international and Everton are known to be looking at central defensive reinforcements this summer.

A move for Gabriel of Lille has been consistently mooted in the press for the past few weeks but the lack of clarity over the end of the Premier League season and the opening of the transfer window means that there has been no concrete news on that front.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb