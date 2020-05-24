Allan, Lallana and Thiago Silva links don't jive with Brands plan

| Sunday, 24 May 2020



If you believe the latest transfer speculation — to be taken with a pinch of salt at the best of times but especially now given the uncertain landscape in which the Premier League currently finds itself — Everton are looking at a trio of players decidedly on the wrong side of 27 as summer signings.

That would be at odds with the apparent modus operandi of Director of Football, Marcel Brands, who has been keen to offload dead wood left over from previous managerial regimes and replace it with playing talent aged around 25 or under.

Most likely given the association with Carlo Ancelotti, Napoli midfielder Allan continues to be mentioned in connection with the Blues, with the Serie A side reportedly ready to sell him if a suitable offer is received.

Journalist Nicolò Schira, who has been pumping out Everton-related transfer speculation on a consistent basis, says that Brands and Ancelotti would be prepared to pay around €40m for the 29-year-old Brazilian.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star would have you believe that Everton are among a number of clubs outside the “big six” taking a serious look at 32-year-old England international, Adam Lallana.

His time at Liverpool could be coming to an end but his age combined with his Red credentials make it highly unlikely that he will become the first player to cross Stanley Park in almost two decades.

Finally, Schira also claims that Ancelotti wants to bolster his defence with veteran defender and former player from his days at AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, Thiago Silva.

The Brazil stalwart, now 35, could be available this summer if he doesn't sign a new contract with PSG.

