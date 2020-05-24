Skip to Main Content
Everton want decision over Todibo

Lyndon Lloyd | Sunday, 24 May 2020 1comment  |  Jump to last
Everton are supposedly pressing Barcelona for an answer over their bid for defender Jean-Claire Todibo amid reports the Spanish club are waiting on interest from other clubs.

The Blues are said to be keen on signing the 20-year-old who is currently on loan with Schalke 04 in Germany, and have offered £20m to sign him this summer but they face competition.

Barça are said by MailSport to be holding out to see if either Juventus or Inter Milan follow up on their initial inquiries as there could be potential swap deals to be made with either of the Italian clubs.

Marcel Brands is looking at talented young central defensive options to strengthen Everton's defence for the long term and was thought to be close to signing Gabriel, 23, from Lille prior to the coronavirus shutdown but is now reportedly fending off interest from Napoli.

The Mail's report contends that Brands wants clarity from Barcelona "in the next few days".

Original Source: MailSport  

Reader Comments (1)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Si Pulford
1 Posted 24/05/2020 at 18:02:22
Don't get this. Everton don't hold the aces here. They can't apply pressure to Barca. The window isn't open so Barca can hold out to see if anyone else bites (and it sounds like there are a few interested parties). Us threatening to walk away only damages us.

I'd file this under ‘Nothing new to report... let's re-hash an old story with a bit of a twist, might get some clicks.'

