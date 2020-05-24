Everton want decision over Todibo

The Blues are said to be keen on signing the 20-year-old who is currently on loan with Schalke 04 in Germany, and have offered £20m to sign him this summer but they face competition.

Barça are said by MailSport to be holding out to see if either Juventus or Inter Milan follow up on their initial inquiries as there could be potential swap deals to be made with either of the Italian clubs.

Marcel Brands is looking at talented young central defensive options to strengthen Everton's defence for the long term and was thought to be close to signing Gabriel, 23, from Lille prior to the coronavirus shutdown but is now reportedly fending off interest from Napoli.

The Mail's report contends that Brands wants clarity from Barcelona "in the next few days".

