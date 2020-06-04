Hornby set for France move

| Thursday, 04 June 2020



According to L'Equipe, the 20-year-old will make the transfer to the League 1 side for around £1.8m.

Hornby looked at one stage as though he might have the goods to make the step up to Premier League grade and made his senior debut in the Europa League a couple of years ago but it now appears as though he is surplus to requirements and is about to become the latest young Blue to try his luck on the Continent.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb