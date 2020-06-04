Skip to Main Content
Hornby set for France move

Lyndon Lloyd | Thursday, 04 June 2020 3comments  |  Jump to last
Everton Under-23s striker Fraser Hornby is on the verge of joining Stade de Reims it is being reported.

According to L'Equipe, the 20-year-old will make the transfer to the League 1 side for around £1.8m.

Hornby looked at one stage as though he might have the goods to make the step up to Premier League grade and made his senior debut in the Europa League a couple of years ago but it now appears as though he is surplus to requirements and is about to become the latest young Blue to try his luck on the Continent.

Original Source: L'Equipe via Glasgow Times  

Reader Comments (3)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Tony Everan
1 Posted 04/06/2020 at 19:31:17
Wish him good luck, I think he is on the right tracks moving on to prove himself. I will follow his progress.
Sam Hoare
2 Posted 04/06/2020 at 19:34:50
It's amazing how clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea seem to get large fee for alot of their fringe youngster who don't make the grade. £20m for Solanke and £15m for Ibe spring to mind!

I think getting players out on loan earlier can help get them into the spotlight, presuming the loan goes well.

Best of luck to Hornby. He's a handful and i should think he'll make an effective target man somewhere down the line for someone.

Kevin Prytherch
3 Posted 04/06/2020 at 19:37:09
Sam - very true. I was amazed at the pitiful amounts we got for Williams and Robinson - especially when Milan were nearly paying around £8million for him.

Still, a steady stream of Hornbys more than pays for the youth system and makes us a few quid. Hope we have decent sell on clauses

