Hornby set for France move
According to L'Equipe, the 20-year-old will make the transfer to the League 1 side for around £1.8m.
Hornby looked at one stage as though he might have the goods to make the step up to Premier League grade and made his senior debut in the Europa League a couple of years ago but it now appears as though he is surplus to requirements and is about to become the latest young Blue to try his luck on the Continent.
Original Source: L'Equipe via Glasgow Times
2 Posted 04/06/2020 at 19:34:50
I think getting players out on loan earlier can help get them into the spotlight, presuming the loan goes well.
Best of luck to Hornby. He's a handful and i should think he'll make an effective target man somewhere down the line for someone.
3 Posted 04/06/2020 at 19:37:09
Still, a steady stream of Hornbys more than pays for the youth system and makes us a few quid. Hope we have decent sell on clauses
